There are two words in high school basketball circles that will ignite a debate: Shot clock.
I've been around high school hoops in Idaho for 37 years and in general the game hasn't suffered for lack of a shot clock. Yes there are examples of stall tactics that have abused what even basketball creator James Naismith probably envisioned on how the game should be played. After all, we don't use peach baskets anymore and even Naismith had to believe they wouldn't stand the test of time.
The most notable abuse of not having a shot clock, though, came in the girls 5A state championship game between Borah and Boise when Borah won 17-7 in 2001. “They have the best talent in the state of Idaho, without question,” then Borah coach Jim Pankratz told the Idaho Statesman. “Our only chance was to take advantage of the clock.”
The Idaho High School Activities Association at its January board meeting last week voted to move the adoption of a shot clock to its April meeting for a first reading and vote. It should be noted that the board voted unanimously to discuss further and vote on adopting or denying a shot clock.
This is a huge first step. Previous attempts to get the board to consider a shot clock has fallen on deaf ears. It appears now a shot clock is destined for Idaho high schools. It's just a matter of when.
States surrounding Idaho have or will have shot clocks. Washington has had a shot clock since for a decade. Montana last week voted to adopt a shot clock. And Utah, within about a day, voted to do the same. Both states are instituting shot clocks next year.
Eight states and the District of Columbia have the shot clock. IHSAA executive director Ty Jones says more than 15 states are talking about adopting a shot clock.
If you're old school and love basketball from the time of Hickory, Indiana (fictional, of course, the town of the movie Hoosiers fame) you probably don't want or at the least don't care if a shot clock is ever adopted.
I consider myself old school and new school. Mountain View and Owyhee boys basketball coaches Jon Nettleton and Andy Harrington firmly believe a shot clock makes the game better.
I'm not convinced about that simple debate point considering that the average possession is believed to be about 16 to 17 seconds. That's well within a 35-second shot clock.
Nettleton and Harrington argue that having a shot clock will force players to sharpen their skills and be better prepared to manage offense within a 35-second span. They also believe that college recruiters will be more apt to consider players from Idaho because of the use of a shot clock.
I don't know about that. The percentage of players going on from Idaho to play college basketball is in the 5 percent range at best. I don't see that increasing at a measurable rate.
But there are some obvious advantages with the use of a shot clock. A shot clock rewards teams that play defense. And having a shot clock for end-of-quarter and end-of-game situations changes strategy for sure.
The IHSAA rarely considers changes in sports without surveying coaches, administrators and other officials. The survey results for adopting a shot clock were overwhelmingly in favor of a shot clock.
Of 558 responses of 716 boys and girls coaches, athletic directors, principals, superintendents and referees, 78% support adopting a shot clock.
Breaking it down further: 81% of girls coaches (66 of 81), 82% of boys coaches (79 of 96), 86% of referees (260 of 303), 78% of principals (40 of 51) and 55% of superintendents (36 of 65) support a shot clock.
“These results are pretty overwhelming,” IHSAA board member Chad Williams and Shelley School District superintendent said during the meeting last week. “My question is, does Idaho want to be an early adopter or a late adopter. The support is there.”
You'll notice that the smallest percentage of supporters were among superintendents. They're the ones who have to sign off on paying a school district's bills.
So what does discussion at the April board meeting possibly look like? Well, cost is a big factor. And another item to consider is whether a shot clock is adopted for all classifications and whether it's used for just varsity games.
The board is looking at instituting a shot clock with the 2024-25 season. That's more than three years away.
It takes two votes for the shot clock to become a reality. The first would be in April and the second at the June meeting.
When I heard the target season I immediately thought that was putting it too far into the horizon. But Jones has a good point. With an expected rush on purchasing shot clocks from several states, it presents a possible supply chain issue. Just in Idaho alone there's the possibility of 160+ schools needing to purchase shot clocks.
Jones quipped at the meeting last week that some coaches probably have purchased shot clocks and have them hidden away in their basements waiting to be used.
I've heard the cost of the startup equipment could be anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000. Chump change for big school districts, a major fund raiser for small and rural districts.
And then there's the added cost of using a shot clock in games. A shot clock operator would cost about $25 to $30 per game. So if a school has 10 home varsity boys games and 10 home varsity girls games that's a minimal additional expense of $500 per year.
Athletic directors just can't snap their fingers and ask if someone wants to be a shot clock operator. There would be some training involved. And there could be a number of hiccups during the early stages of operation.
So let me ask you, sports fan, do you want to spend $8 to watch teams hold the ball for a minute or more or watch an up-and-down game with lots of offense and defensive strategy within the confines of a shot clock?
All of the cost and training aside, it's an idea that's very doable.
And it's an idea whose time has come.