NAMPA — Jon Nettleton wasn’t ever going to call a timeout. Instead, the Mountain View boys basketball coach put the ball right into the hands of freshman Logan Haustveit.

The move paid off as Haustveit drove the length of the court and hit a contested layup with 1.4 seconds left on the clock, giving the Mavericks a 40-38 win against Timberline on Thursday in the opening round of the 5A state tournament and sending them to today’s semifinal game against Meridian.

