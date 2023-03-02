NAMPA — Jon Nettleton wasn’t ever going to call a timeout. Instead, the Mountain View boys basketball coach put the ball right into the hands of freshman Logan Haustveit.
The move paid off as Haustveit drove the length of the court and hit a contested layup with 1.4 seconds left on the clock, giving the Mavericks a 40-38 win against Timberline on Thursday in the opening round of the 5A state tournament and sending them to today’s semifinal game against Meridian.
“The funny thing is I’ve talked over the last couple of days situation scenarios at the end of the game,” said Nettleton. “We’re up two, down two, what do we do? I don’t call timeouts anymore. The reason for that is I don’t want the defense to get set.”
Timberline had just tied the game on a Jachin Mertes basket with 13 seconds left in the game. During a timeout before that, Nettleton had instructed his team to inbound the ball if the Wolves scored. Mountain View did just that, as Camden Hyde inbounded it to Haustveit and the freshman did the rest. He said the thought of passing to a teammate never crossed his mind.
“As soon as they scored, my eyes went straight to the clock and I knew I needed to make the play,” Hasutveit said. “I needed to help our team get the win.”
But it was that type of trust Nettleton has put into his freshman, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game, all season.
Even as Haustveit was struggling shooting the ball earlier in the game, he still had trust in him with the game on the line.
“He’s played up his whole life,” said Nettleton. “He’s always played against older kids. I don’t think there's anyone he goes up against where he’s going be nervous or unconfident with. In his brain, he’s the biggest, baddest dude on the floor, even though he’s not big. But he’s quick, he’s shifty and he can knock down shots.”
Up until the game-winner, Haustveit had just five points on 2 of 7 shooting, as Timberline tried to slow the pace down and make it a defensive game. The Mavericks (20-5) matched the defensive intensity of the Wolves (17-9), particularly in the second half when they held Timberline to 5 of 18 from the field. Meanwhile, Mountain View was just 5 of 14 over the final two quarters.
After the Mavericks took a 27-26 lead into halftime, the teams combined for just 25 points in the second half.
“Collectively, when you look at the second half, it was a possession game in the second half,” said Nettleton. “Both teams, nobody scored more than seven (in a quarter), it was awful for a few minutes. We were up four and we kept handing it back to them. They made a couple shots and it came down to the very last possession.”
Owen McBride led Mountain View with 10 points, while Dawson Wahl and Dyson Judd both scored seven.
A Timberline 3-point shot at the buzzer from half court looked to be on line, but it bounced off the rim and fell no good.
It marks the first time since 2013 that the Mavericks made it to the state semifinals at noon at the Ford Idaho Center. They won their only state title in 2011.
“We’re taking one game at a time and no matter who it is, we’re going to show up ready to play,” said Haustveit. “Meridian’s a tough team, they just proved that beating Owyhee today. I think it will be a good game tomorrow.”
Alex Ko had eight points to lead Timberline, which will face Owyhee in the consolation bracket at Rocky Mountain High.
MADISON 48, EAGLE 45: Despite Madison taking huge momentum swings with three-point shots, Eagle was able to fight back from a first half deficit and had its chances to win in the fourth quarter.
But a 3-point shot by Landon White at the buzzer fell no good ending the Mustangs’ state title dreams.
“Our guys battled, we don’t have a lot of guys who have played in this environment,” Eagle coach Cody Pickett said. “We’re only returning two guys that have played on this court. I’m just proud of the way we battled. We played against a good team today and I felt like we played well. We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch, unfortunately.”
Eagle (16-10) fell behind 24-15 late in the first half, but White closed the final two minutes on a personal 5-0 run to cut the Bobcats’ lead to four.
The Mustangs took a 39-37 lead with four minutes left on a Sawyer Hansen basket and free throw, and the teams traded the lead a couple times before Nash Humphreys gave the Bobcats (19-6) the lead for good on two free throws with 41.4 seconds left.
White and Russell Gibson both led Eagle with 13 points each. The Mustangs will play Highland in the consolation semifinals today.