Ivory Miles-Williams found out hours before the Rocky Mountain boys basketball team’s game against Kuna on Dec. 21 that he would be coaching the Grizzlies that evening.
Since then, the former College of Idaho basketball player has gone head first into his first head coaching gig.
Since taking over for Brian Sweaney, who resigned before the Kuna game, Miles-Williams has coached Rocky Mountain (6-9, 2-4 5A Southern Idaho Conference) to a 2-4 record, with wins over Middleton and Nampa. Miles-Williams will coach the rest of the season with an interim tag, but is hoping to get the full-time job after the season.
“I see this as a 12-game job interview,” Miles-Williams said. “I’ll see what I can do and how the boys respond to me.”
Calls placed to Rocky Mountain athletic director Troy Rice seeking comment on reasons for Sweaney’s departure went unreturned.
For Miles-Williams, 23, the rise to head coach has been a quick one in his young coaching career. Just last March, he was concluding his senior season at the College of Idaho, where he ranks fourth all-time in program history with 129 career games played.
“I think it’s great to get this opportunity right out of college,” said Miles-Williams. “A lot of people don’t get this opportunity for 5-10 years, sometimes they never get the opportunity to get their foot in the door, especially at the 5A level. I was talking to a few coaches that I’ve coached against recently and they said I got to be one of the youngest coaches to ever coach at the 5A level.”
It was a few years into his College of Idaho playing career that Miles-Williams said he realized he wanted to get into coaching. As he looked back on his career, he realized just how much his coaches had shaped it. Whether it was his mother, Rebecca Miles, who coached Miles-Williams his first three years at Lapwai High, Bob Sobotta, who coached his senior year, Scott Garson and Colby Blaine at the College of Idaho or any of the assistant coaches he’s had along the way, every single one of them left an impact on him
“There’s probably 10-15 I can name, but they were all great coaches,” Miles-Williams said. “They were great leaders and I was like ‘I want to be like that, I want to be a coach too.’”
During summers while with the College of Idaho, he began coaching with the Select Basketball Club, taking teams to tournaments around the West Coast. When he graduated after last season, there was an opening as a varsity assistant on Sweaney’s staff. Miles-Williams applied and got the job.
After Sweney’s departure, Miles-Williams was in line to take over for the rest of the season and, if things go the way he hopes, beyond.
“Rocky Mountain, historically, has been a powerhouse,” Miles-Williams said. “Throughout my high school career, they were really good. They have that mentality still, but they need to put in the work. That’s been my message to them, ‘let’s do this.’ I don’t plan on going anywhere, I want stay here and be here.”