CoI Oregon Tech BASKETBALL02.JPG

Former College of Idaho guard Ivory Miles-Williams (22) drives the ball down the court against Oregon Tech on Jan. 25, 2020. Miles-Williams was named interim coach at Rocky Mountain High last month.

 Jake King / Idaho Press

Ivory Miles-Williams found out hours before the Rocky Mountain boys basketball team’s game against Kuna on Dec. 21 that he would be coaching the Grizzlies that evening.

Since then, the former College of Idaho basketball player has gone head first into his first head coaching gig.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

