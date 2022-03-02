MERIDIAN — Andy Harrington heard the snickers from opposing teams at the Section 7 Tournament in Arizona over the summer and at an in-season tournament in California.
During pregame warmups, the Owyhee boys basketball coach said that teams were sizing his team up, making predictions about how much they were going to blow the Storm out by. Nobody is laughing at them now.
The team with no tradition and no history has a shot at creating just that this weekend, as the first-year Strom open the 5A state tournament today as the No. 2 seed at the Ford Idaho Center. Owyhee (21-3) will face Southern Idaho Conference rival Mountain View in the first round at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited for Thursday for sure,” said Harrington. “We’re just trying to focus on being prepared to play and play as well as we can play. Obviously, we’ve had a good season, and I’m sure there are expectations for people, but we’re not telling them ‘you’ve got to hang a banner.’ We’re just telling them if we play our best, we got a chance to do something special.”
No matter what happens this week it’s certainly been a special season for a team that got together less than a year ago. Two of their five starters were out of state a year ago, one not even in high school. The other three were playing at three different high schools in the Treasure Valley.
And yet, they’ve become a must-see ticket for high school basketball fans in the Treasure Valley and throughout the state. The aforementioned in-season tournament in California? Owyhee went 3-1 at the Damien Classic in La Verne, California, the week after Christmas. Their only loss in the tournament came in the second round, 56-53, to the host Damien Spartans, who are currently the No. 1 seed in their region of California’s Division 1 State basketball tournament.
Since that loss, the Storm have rattled off 17 straight wins, and taking the District III title with a 71-49 win against Eagle, avenging their only loss this season against an Idaho opponent.
“It’s been a long ride and I’m glad I’m with this group of guys,” said sophomore Liam Campbell, who leads the team with 18 points per game after coming to Idaho from Southern California. “Ever since our first game in Section 7, we’ve had that chemistry. We want to finish it off well and we want to finish it off with a state championship.”
Players and coaches alike point to the Section 7 tournament, the first time the entire team got to play together as a team, as the point when they realized just how special they could be. The tournament featured nearly 200 teams from across the West. Owyhee won its bracket and was invited to participate in another bracket with other winners from the tournament. That bracket featured some of the top teams in the country and had several of the top college coaches in the country in attendance. According to the tournament website, more than 550 NCAA Division I coaches attended the tournament in 2021.
“Everyone was just playing really well together,” said freshman Jackson Rasmussen, who was in middle school in Oregon last year. “Nobody was playing selfish.”
The range of experience of the players joining the first-year program varied. Senior Jack Payne, who is signed with Colorado State, came over from Boise High, where he was the SIC defensive player of the year last year, helping to lead the Brave to a state semifinal appearance. He’s averaging 11.7 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
“It’s been really good for me,” Payne said about coming over from Boise. “I’ve for sure gotten a lot more skilled coming over here with all the resources.”
Junior Titus Bailey came over from Capital, where the Eagles went 0-10 last year during the COVID-19 shortened season. This year, he scored 18 points in the district tournament championship.
“It’s crazy, I think I’m just appreciative of my team and my coaches,” said Bailey. “Being able to go to the Idaho Center, I’m looking forward to it.”
Junior Preston Sherburne was playing on Rocky Mountain’s junior varsity team last year. Now he’s getting a chance to start in the state tournament and he’s coming in hungry.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the (Idaho) Center,” said Sherburne. “Ever since I was little, I watched all those guys play. But I’ve always said my job’s not finished. Hopefully we can go finish that on Saturday night.”
The Storm are taking things one game at a time and right now are focused on Mountain View. But it’s hard to escape the reality of just what they can accomplish: Hanging the first state title banner inside the gymnasium at Owyhee High.
“We’re not going to overlook any team, we’re just going to play our way,” said Campbell. “We’ll share the ball and if we do that and trust each other, we’ll do pretty good.”