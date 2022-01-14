MERIDIAN — The legend of the Strom continues to grow.
Already one of the biggest high school basketball stories in the state this season, the Owyhee boys basketball team wrote another chapter in its inaugural year, beating defending 5A state champion Meridian 60-28 on Friday.
“We just really passed the ball well, we limited our turnovers and we really talked,” said sophomore guard Liam Campbell, who led the Storm with 14 points, all in the first half. “I thought we played really good defense tonight, we really stepped up. The guys coming off the bench really stepped up and we played really well as a team.”
Owyhee (10-3, 7-1 5A Southern Idaho Conference) continued to show why the first-year program, which features at least three NCAA Division I recruits, was picked to win the SIC. The Storm played with strong ball movement throughout the game and used a stifling defense to hold the Warriors (5-6, 4-2) to their lowest point total of the year.
“I think we’re just starting to flow together more,” said junior Preston Sherburne, who finished with nine points. “We have a lot of great players. Liam, Jack (Payne), they all have offers, but a lot of our players can also get multiple DI offers. It’s just flowing together right now.”
That flow was apparent early as the Storm made sure to set the pace out of the gate. Freshman Jackson Rasmussen, who has drawn interest from Boise State, started the game cutting inside for a layup and then Campbell hit a 3-pointer from the corner. Campbell added a layup on a spin move under the basket, giving Owyhee and early 7-0 lead.
Even after Meridian got on the board with an Ethan Pearce 3-pointer, Owyhee continued to press, extending its lead to 16-3 five minutes into the game. It led 18-8 after the first quarter.
“We wanted to come out and set the tone early,” said Campbell, who holds offers from USC, San Diego, Washington State, Portland, Montana, Montana State and UC Santa Barbara. “We wanted to punch first and we wanted to keep that tone throughout the whole game, and we really did.”
Campbell opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and then Payne — the team’s only senior, who is signed to Colorado State — hit a basket and free throw to extend the lead to 24-8. A Barrett Fernandez basket made it an 18-point lead and then Owyhee closed the half on a 11-0 run to take a 39-16 advantage into the locker room.
“I think we got a lot of experience playing together for the entire summer,” said coach Andy Harrington, who came over to Owyhee after winning the 4A state title at Middleton last year. “We’ve really challenged ourselves with our schedule. The guys are super talented, but they want to be special. They work super hard, they’re not selfish. They’re not worried about getting theirs, they’re just trying to make the right play. I think they understand that playing together is better basketball then getting their own.”
The team aspect really showed on the stat sheet as 10 Owyhee players scored points. Of course, with a big lead, Harrington was able to empty his bench late in the game.
But for the Storm, the depth is expected to be a key come the 5A District III Tournament in February and the state tournament in March.
“We take a lot of pride in our depth,” said Harrington. “I think last year at Middleton, we started to figure out we wanted to play nine or ten guys. We’re asking these guys to play super hard, so for us to rotate those bodies and be fresh at the end of the year is going to be huge.”
Friday’s game was the sixth win in a row for Owyhee, whose three losses this year have come from a team from Utah, a team from California and a four-overtime heartbreaker against Eagle, which is currently the No. 2 team in the state media poll, one place above Owyhee.
“Those games were just learning lessons,” Sherburne said about the losses. “Every team needs them. It just makes you come closer.”
Fernandez had seven points for Owyhee, while Payne and Rasmussen both finished with six.
Pearce scored six points to lead the Warriors.