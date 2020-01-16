EAGLE — Tanner Hayhurst has plenty of reasons to brag.
The Eagle High School boys basketball player has beaten a five-star prospect and played with another.
The 6-foot-6 senior guard is the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s leading scorer at 21 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field — 3.3 points ahead of the nearest person. He also ranks top-5 in rebounds (7.4 rpg) and assists (3.0 apg), and he has the Mustangs (8-3 overall, 6-3 5A SIC) on the brink of being ranked in the state for the first time in at least eight years.
But Hayhurst doesn’t boast about any of it.
“He doesn’t need to say anything. He lets his play do all of the talking,” Eagle coach Dennis Kerfoot said. “I’ve been coaching for more than 30 years and he’s definitely on that rail as one of the best players I’ve ever had. He gets open and gets his shot better than any player I’ve ever coached. I’ve had players that weren’t as good as him end up playing pro ball in Europe, so that should tell you something.
“It’s fun to be a part of it and to be called his coach, thinking that maybe I had something to do with it, which I probably didn’t. It’s all him. Nothing was ever handed to him. He really had to build himself from the ground up.”
The Eagle native had good cause to gloat almost right away. He dropped 30 points in his first YMCA game at the age of 6. As a member of Hoop Dreams in the fourth grade, Hayhurst scored a game-high 35 points during a quarterfinal win over a Bay Area team at a tournament in Reno, Nevada. The performance came with Jaleen Green, who ESPN ranks as the third-best prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, on the court. He has offers from the likes of Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova.
Hayhurst was then invited to play in California for several years with clubs like the Hayward Tar Heels and the Oakland Soldiers. With the Soldiers, he competed alongside Devin Askew, the 24th-ranked recruit in the country by ESPN who is signed with Kentucky.
“It’s pretty insane knowing I played against and with a kid that I’ll be watching in college and possibly in the pros someday,” Hayhurst said.
A lot of Hayhurst's early success was due to the work ethic instilled in him by his father Scott, who played for Weber State. He had him dribbling basketballs up and down the sidelines during his older brother Austin’s Y-Ball games. Scott then developed a daily regiment for him. Tanner was required to shoot 100 shots from every spot on the court outside his house. He recorded the results on sheets of paper and put them in folders for his father to go over later.
“My friends would sometimes joke and call him a ‘drill sergeant,’” Hayhurst said while laughing. “But it wasn’t that bad.”
The methods worked, though. Hayhurst made varsity as a freshman.
But his first two years were a bit of a struggle.
He mostly came off the bench his first season, averaging 6.0 ppg. The following year saw him not score a single point during the first two games; he averaged just 5.0 ppg during the first half of the season. He turned it on the final nine games at 15.0 ppg to finish the year averaging 8.5 ppg.
However, he still missed out on being an all-league player. The Mustangs also went a combined 16-27 (.372) during that two-year stretch for their third losing season in a row.
“Back then, all I would hear is, ‘You only made varsity because your team sucks,’” Hayhurst said. “I was just more disappointed with how I played the whole season because I knew I could play better than what I was putting out there.”
So Hayhurst spent the summer of his junior year working with Middleton’s Andy Harrington, who coached him in club at Idaho Select his freshman and sophomore years. They spent at least four days a week in the gym working on ball handling, pull-up jumpers and floaters. Every workout started with Hayhurst attempting 100 floaters with his right and left hands.
The work paid off. Hayhurst was reborn as one of the best players in the state last season.
He logged a career-high 38 points in a 57-40 win against Timberline on Jan. 11, 2019, with 28 of those coming in the second half. Hayhurst went on to lead not only the 5A SIC, but the entire classification in scoring at 18.0 ppg. He also had 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game to earn All-SIC first-team honors. Eagle snapped a seven-year postseason drought as well.
It all resulted in him receiving an offer from Idaho State.
“Maturity was a huge thing for him,” Harrington said. “He’s got a lot of people that know basketball at a high level that had been encouraging him to take that next step.
“Tanner’s kind of a quiet kid and he can be a little passive at times when he’s got the advantage. So he just had to turn into that killer that everyone knew he was capable of.”
But Hayhurst's happiness with his banner season was short-lived. He had the rug pulled out from underneath him twice before this season even started.
The first time was when former Idaho State coach Bill Evans was fired on March 26, 2019, and new coach Ryan Looney elected not to honor Hayhurst’s offer.
He doesn’t have a single Division I offer now. His only two offers are from Salt Lake Community College, where his brother plays, and the College of Southern Idaho — both junior colleges.
“It’s annoying to me just because I feel like I’m good enough to play at a lot of those (Division I) schools and I’m seeing certain kids who I feel like I’m just as good as get those opportunities over me and I just don't get it,” Hayhurst said. “But it gives me more motivation.
“It’s always been my dream to play Division I basketball and I feel like I’m just going to chase that dream for as long as I can. So if that means going to junior college for a year and then transferring to a Division I school after that, then that’s what I’ll do."
If that wasn’t stressful enough, less than two months before the start of the season, ex-coach Jeff Ranstrom unexpectedly resigned. He was then arrested and has since pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a student.
“Tanner called me that night we found out about everything and basically laid out how the team was going to respond,” Eagle senior post Jordan Kemp said. “He called a players' only meeting and told everybody, 'Look this happened, it’s no longer a part of this team, and we are going to move on and play basketball.'
“Tanner never let anything distract him and made sure nothing would distract us from just playing the game.”
Eagle started 3-0 for the first time in five years and its only losses have come to the top three teams in the state. The Mustangs were beaten by defending state champion and second-ranked Borah by just four points on Dec. 12. They played No. 1 Rocky Mountain tough for three quarters in a 14-point defeat five days later before recently just falling to No. 3 Meridian 73-65. Eagle has a 19.4 point differential against everyone else.
The Mustangs get another shot against Rocky Mountain on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A win there and Hayhurst would really be able to brag. But don’t expect that. It’s not in his nature.
“I never want to settle,” Hayhurst said. “I could have a 100-point game or be the player of the year and still feel like I would have something to prove. I’m still working all of the time trying to get better to just keep proving that I’m the best in the state.”