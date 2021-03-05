NAMPA — The storybook season for the Riverstone boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with one of the most storied basketball programs in Idaho for a short while on Friday.
But before long, the fire power of the Lapwai Wildcats proved too much to overcome.
There was little the Otters could do to stop the state’s highest scoring offense, across all classifications, as the Wildcats hit 14 3-pointers to hand Riverstone a 82-60 loss in the 1A Division I state championship game. It was the Otters’ first defeat of the season.
“We weren’t going to have a season for months, so it was awesome to even get here,” said Riverstone senior Charlie DeBoer. “Top two teams in the state, that means something.”
The Otters (15-1) end a season that almost could have been plucked straight from a Hollywood script. They lost their coach, Bobby Gantt, when he died unexpectedly at 55 in July. Then they saw their season canceled altogether in December when Riverstone International School decided not to allow its winter sports teams to compete due to COVID-19.
Players, coaches and parents wrote letters to school administrators asking for a reversal in the decision and to find a way to safely have the season. The campaign worked, as Riverstone had its first practice on Jan. 3 and its first game four days later.
“It was a collective effort by a lot of people who wanted to make sure that these kids went out on their senior year with a really good experience, whether we made it this far or not,” said Riverstone coach Steve Bowen. “At least being able to play together for one last season was the goal. This was all bonus stuff, these last two games.”
Once they got going, there was no stopping the Otters. Behind 11 seniors, Riverstone rolled through an undefeated regular season and achieved a number of firsts. Their first Western Idaho Conference title. Their first district title. Their first time in the state semifinals and championship games. Their first trophy at state.
But for all the firsts Riverstone achieved, there was one that alluded it at the very end: The Otters' first state title.
“Just to get to this position with this group of guys is really special,” said Bowen. “This school has never been in this position before, they won one state game and that was in the consolation bracket a few years back. So just to get to this point, it’s a dedication to all these kids that worked the last four years.”
Through the first eight minutes, the Otters were able to match the offensive power of the Wildcats (20-4), who entered the game averaging 76.9 points per game. Riverstone held a 24-20 lead after the first quarter behind 10 points from Nick Liebich and a trio of 3-pointers from Ethan Hurt and a fourth 3-pointer from DeBoer.
“We’re not intimidated by anybody, we don’t care if their name is Lapawi and what they’ve done in the past,” Bowen said about the start. “We go after it in every game, right away, for 32 minutes.”
But the Wildcats had matched the Otters with four 3-pointers in the first quarter. And when Riverstone started struggling to find the basket in the second quarter, Lapwai kept hitting its shots.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers making it 26-24. Ellenwood-Jones hit a third one at the end of the half, giving Lapwai a 37-29 going into the locker room.
DeBoer opened the second half with a 3 for Riverstone, cutting the lead to five. But the Wildcats started running away with back-to-back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, part of a 14-0 run. The final two 3-pointers were by Kross Taylor, who had seven total in the game, to make it 51-32.
“Fouls caught up with us and their shooting was very impressive,” said DeBoer. “They did not miss. It was hard to keep up with. We kept it close in the first half and then things fell apart.”
Riverstone was able to cut the lead down to 57-50 after a basket and free throw by DeBoer early in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats scored 25 points in the quarter to put the finishing touches on their state title.
Liebich led Riverstone with 23 points, while Hurt scored 18 and DeBoer had 16. Kase Wynott had 23 points for Lapwai, while Taylor scored 22.
1A DIVISION II
GARDEN VALLEY 88, DIETRICH 73: The Wolverines dominated the Blue Devils from the start in the state title game.
The Wolverines opened a 26-11 lead in the first quarter, then outscored Dietrich 44-40 in the second half.
Covy Kelly led Garden Valley with 45 points on 15-of-24 shooting, 7 of 12 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Josh Gillespie added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Yearsley had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Brady Power led Dietrich with 26 points and nine rebounds and Rhys Dill had 19 points and 16 rebounds.