MIDDLETON — Trent Johansen has every reason to complain.
He has Type 1 diabetes. He has two torn ligaments in his ankle. And his minutes have drastically decreased.
But the Middleton boys basketball senior guard hasn’t said a word about any of it. He’s just happy to be part of one of the best teams in the state right now.
No. 2-ranked Middleton (21-3) plays Bishop Kelly (18-8) at 1:15 Thursday in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Borah High School.
"He's probably the toughest guy I know," senior forward Tyler Robinett said. "I mean, people really have no idea what this kid goes through on a daily basis. But I've never heard him complain. Not even once. So he makes me and everyone else on that court want to work harder every day because if he can go through all of that, what's our excuse? He's an inspiration for sure."
Johansen was already a small kid in the seventh grade. He was about 110 pounds soaking wet. So when his mom Nikki noticed he was down 15 pounds in a span of just a couple of weeks, red flags went up.
He was taken off a bus to a game by his parents to go to the hospital in February 2015. He spent the next three days in the hospital after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
"Honestly, it was pretty crazy because I mean I had absolutely no idea what it was," Johansen said. "The only thing I was thinking was, 'How is this going to affect my lifestyle?' It was kind of scary."
Johansen has to test his blood sugar every morning. He has to take a shot of insulin every time he eats.
And in order to play, Johansen has to test his blood sugar and eat something — chewy chocolate chip granola bars are his personal favorite — before every game. He also has to wear an Omnipod pump, which administers insulin to regulate his blood sugar, around his waist, and a Dexcom CGM (continuous glucose monitor) that tracks his blood sugar on his left tricep.
But none of it has slowed him down.
He was inserted into the starting lineup midway through last season. Johansen had 10 points in a state consolation game against Columbia.
Johansen was also successful on the football field.
In his first year as a starter this past season, he was the sixth-leading rusher in the state with 7.7 yards per game for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns. Johansen ran for a career-high 283 yards in a 45-16 quarterfinal win over Jerome.
It led to him being an All-Southern Idaho Conference first-team running back. And he did it all with torn ligaments in his right ankle. Johansen injured them during the first game of the season.
Doctors and scouts told him to have surgery if he wanted to play college football. But it required an eight-month recovery time.
Johansen chose to play basketball instead.
"At the time, I didn't know what my future was going to have in store," Johansen said. "But I knew I could control my senior year and I didn't want to miss it because you only get one. So I have absolutely no regrets."
Middleton coach Andy Harrington said a month before the season that Johansen would most likely start again.
It didn’t exactly work out that way. An influx of new talent resulted in Johansen moving to the bench.
He’s started just one game, hasn't shot more than five shots in a game and is the second-lowest scorer on the team at just 2.6 points per game. But his impact has still been felt.
Johansen usually comes off the bench to guard the opponent’s best offensive player.
He went over two defenders and converted a three-point play to spark a Middleton rally during last week’s District III championship game against Kuna. The play prompted Harrington to wave off his substitute before saying, 'I'm leaving him in.'
"His competition level hasn't stopped. He still brings it every day," Harrington said. "We told Trent earlier in the year, 'You're a senior, if it's that important to you, we'll start you.' He almost got offended that we asked and I'll never forget him saying, 'No, I'm coming off the bench. That's what's best for the team.' And that's just a testament to his character."
Johansen actually admits to having a lot more fun this season in the limited role. That’s because the Vikings have been nothing short of dominant this season.
They won both the SIC and District III titles. Middleton spent most of the year ranked No. 1 before Kuna snapped its 12-game winning streak with a 58-55 win on Feb. 13.
Still, it has six wins over state tournament teams, including giving top-ranked Preston, which has won three out of the last four state titles, its only loss. The Vikings beat the Indians 62-53 in Preston on Dec. 13. Seventeen of Middleton's wins have come by double digits with a point differential of 21.6.
So Johansen isn’t complaining.
"I feel honored, honestly," Johansen said. "I honestly never thought I'd be here."