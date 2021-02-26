BOISE — When it’s No. 1 vs. No. 2, sometimes the difference is as easy as 1 plus 2.
“Yep, you do the math,’’ Rocky Mountain coach Dane Roy said after his No. 1 Grizzlies fell to No. 2 Meridian 54-45 in the District III 5A championship game Friday. “A 12-0 run and they win by nine. That’s pretty easy math.’’
The dozen to naught run covered the final 3:48 of the third period that finally brought the 17-1 Warriors over the top after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half after a Rocky Mountain 11-0 run to start the game.
And the difference in the run — Meridian’s bread and butter — defense.
“Oh yes, it was our defense,’’ Warriors coach Jeff Sanor said holding the district trophy. “I thought both teams played hard and in the end we started converting off our defense. We kept our defensive intensity going and I think that was key.’’
Senior McKay Anderson agreed with his head coach after leading the Warriors third-quarter run with eight of those points, the final four on a rare four-point play, burying a 3 pointer while drawing the foul.
“Yep, we kept getting critical stops,’’ said the 6-foot guard, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “We’d make a stop and then started converting on the offensive end. That was huge for us.’’
Despite the 11-0 hole the Warriors were forced to dig out from the start, Anderson said he and his teammates never doubted they could pull back in against the Grizzlies, who saw their 15-game win streak snapped.
“We knew we could get back in it,’’ Anderson said. “We knew we just had to stay together. We know what we can do when we keep up the intensity and play like we can.’’
Rocky Mountain sophomore Drew Fielder, who finished with 17 points, did keep the Grizzlies within striking distance midway through the fourth quarter with eight straight points to close to within 46-40, but the Warriors weren’t to be denied, hitting on 6 of 7 free throws to claim district honors.
“I’m very happy for these guys. They deserve this,’’ said Sanor, who got an 18-point, 11-rebound effort from 6-foot-10 Brody Rowbury. “They stayed with it tonight and it paid off.’’
With the win, Meridian takes the series 2-1 over the Grizzlies with a possible fourth matchup still feasible.
That fourth matchup could be a reality as both teams qualify for the state tournament, which gets underway Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center. And if the two powerhouses do square off again, it will be in the championship game with 16-2 Meridian opening up the upper bracket against Lake City at 11:30 a.m. while 16-2 Rocky Mountain opens the night session with District III foe Mountain View at 4 p.m.
The Warriors' only other was to Rocky Mountain 52-50 in early February, while Rocky Mountain, opened the season with two losses to Bishop Kelly and Meridian (68-63) in December before putting together the 15-game win streak.