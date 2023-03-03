Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Hillcrest lived up to the hype, and the defending 4A champions are headed back to the state final after a dominant victory over Skyview on Friday.

Standout junior post Isaac Davis racked up 18 points and 20 rebounds, Talan Taylor added 17 points and the Knights canned 13 3-pointers on their way to an 81-53 victory at the Ford Idaho Center. Hillcrest, which never trailed, has won its two state tournament games by a combined 68 points.

