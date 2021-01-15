NAMPA — With the game's two big men in foul trouble, 5-foot-11 Joe Schulkins stole the show.
Columbia's senior guard hit five 3-pointers, including three during a big third quarter, as the Wildcat boys basketball team picked up a signature win on Friday, beating No. 1-ranked Middleton 56-45.
“We knew where we want to be and we played that way,” said Schulkins, who finished the game with 17 points. “It's nice that we beat them, it was a really big goal of ours.”
The win puts the Wildcats (8-1, 4-0 4A Southern Idaho Conference) alone in first place, as Columbia looks to get back to the heights it was at two years ago. In 2019, the Wildcats won their first conference title, district title and made their first state tournament appearance.
Last year they regressed to a 6-17 record and a seventh-place finish in the SIC.
“We're taking it day by day,” said Columbia coach Trevor Morris. “The kids are excited, I think they believe in themselves, they believe in their teammates and we look one game ahead. It's Bishop Kelly on Tuesday and from there we move on.”
Coming into the game, a lot of the attention was on the matchup in the post between a pair of 6-foot-7 players, Columbia's Jaylen Alexander and Middleton's Tyler Medaris. But both had to battle foul trouble with Alexander picking up four fouls and Medaris eventually fouling out.
“We definitely started playing physical until the refs started calling the game tighter,” said Alexander, who despite the foul trouble finished with 18 points. “We wanted to play physical, but the refs weren't really allowing it.”
After picking up two fouls in the first quarter, Alexander picked up his third foul with Medaris taking a charge under the Columbia basket with just under four minutes left in the half.
Alexander went to the bench with Middleton holding on to a 17-16 lead.
But with its 6-7 forward on the bench, Columbia was still able to stay with the taller Vikings for the rest of the half, taking a 25-24 lead into halftime.
“We lean on Jaylen to do a lot of things,” said Morris. “But not having him, I think the boys were just ready. So to have a lead and not have our guy that we lean on every day, every game, it does give us something and just proves that we have a nice strong group and we have supporting guys that are ready to play when their number is called.”
With Alexander back in the game to start the third quarter, he had a big three-point play to extend the Wildcats' lead to 34-31. But shortly after, he picked up his fourth foul on a block attempt of Medaris midway through the fourth quarter and once again went to the bench.
Once again, with its big man on the bench, Columbia played tall. Schulkins responded with a 3-pointer, his third of the quarter, then had a nice assist to Trey Weaver under the basket, extending the lead to 39-31.
“I was just running our offense,” Schulkins said about his third quarter play. "Our team was finding me, they have confidence in me and that's how it went. I just happened to hit some shots."
Middleton cut the lead to 39-35 early in the fourth, but two straight baskets by Connor Burfeind combined with another 3-pointer by Schulkins allowed Columbia to extend the lead to 46-35.
“Joe had a heck of a game,” Morris said. “I think it speaks more to us as a group. Jaylen is a heck of a player and got into foul trouble and maybe doesn't give us quite the production that he normally does. But we have an amazing group and guys step up when we need them to step up. Joe was huge tonight and we needed him to step up and be that tonight and he was ready to go."
Medaris fouled out with three minutes left on a foul of Alexander, and the Wildcats hit their final six free throw attempts to ice the victory.
Cash Cowdery led Middleton with 14 points, while Medaris scored 11.