CALDWELL — The wild and wacky 2A District III boys basketball season finished up Thursday.
And it was the Cole Valley Christian Chargers who proved to be the Survivors.
"What a year,'' Cole Valley coach Brennan Koch said after his second-seeded Chargers claimed the title with a 48-34 victory over No. 4 New Plymouth. "What a roller coaster ride this has been. Heck, we were in sixth place there for a while before winning eight of nine to get us back into it.
"I'm very proud of these guys. One (seed) through six, there's about a quarter inch difference there. Our No. 5 team, Melba, is going to state and I know I don't want to play them.''
District III will be represented by Cole Valley (13-9), New Plymouth (15-9) and Melba (15-9) at the 2A state tournament at Capital High after a season that saw anyone knocking off anyone on any given night.
"Everybody did beat everybody, it was crazy,'' Pilgrims coach Jeff Lavender said. "Look at the first game, the No. 5 playing the No. 6 for third place. It was nuts.''
The difference in the title game, according to Koch, was its defense which helped avenge a pair of nail-biting losses to New Plymouth in the regular season.
"It took us to being disciplined. They beat us twice because we left the door open. We closed the door tonight,'' the Cole Valley coach said. "We executed at a higher level tonight defensively. We ran a lot more zone, sagging on some people and tightening up on others.''
"We just didn't make any shots and I thought they shot well,'' Lavender said.
Especially early as the Chargers rolled off a 16-3 run to run out the first eight minutes to lead 19-8. Senior Hayden Harmon capped off the run with a pair of slashes to the basket to get the Chargers faithful rolling.
"We came out with a lot of intensity, we were ready I thought,'' Koch said. "But we knew they weren't going to go away. They're too tough to do that.''
New Plymouth backed Koch up by getting back into things down the stretch run into the halftime break. Down 23-10 early in the second, Tony Ray hit a pair of three pointers, followed by a trey from Derek Hampton to get the Pilgrims within 29-23.
But the Chargers really turned up the defense coming into the final half, checking the Pilgrims to just Matt Hall's two free throws in the third period to take a 39-25 into the final quarter.
The Pilgrims wouldn't cut their deficit to single digits the rest of the way behind Cole Valley's balanced attack.
Seven different Chargers made the score book with Lakota Steele leading the way with 13 points, while Hunter Gill, Harmon and Garrett Smith finished with eight.
"I look forward to state. I think all the kids do,'' Koch said. "We've done nothing but play close games throughout the season and we've grown playing all those tight games. I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it.''
Lavender echoed his peer.
"I think we'll do well at state because every night was a close game,'' he said. "You know, tonight could be good for us. Maybe this "L'' will be for "learn.'' Maybe we'll focus hard the next week of practice and get ourselves where we need to be.''
Ray led the Pilgrims with nine points while Matt Hall had six.
MELBA 70, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 56: The Mustangs clinched the third and final berth to state with the win over the Trojans.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs were led by John Reiber's 22 points while Caleb Fong finished with 17 and Jace Logan had 11.
Caden Yett finished with 15 and Russell VanderWoude had 12 for the Trojans.