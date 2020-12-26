Last season, two games were all that separated the 2A Western Idaho Conference's first place team and the sixth place team.
In the eyes of the coaches, this year's race appears to be just as close. Five different teams received first-place votes from the seven coaches who voted in the Idaho Press' preseason poll.
Cole Valley Christian, which had a share of the conference title and won the District III title last season, narrowly edged out Melba, which finished tied for fifth but finished third at the district tournament. Just one point separated the Chargers and Mustangs.
The conference underwent some changes since last season with McCall-Donnelly moving up to the 3A classification. But the league has still grown with Compass Charter and defending 1A Division I state champion Ambrose moving up, making the WIC an eight-team league.
Will there be a team to run away with the league title this year or will it be anybody's title to win as the season hits its stretch run?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
COACH: Brennan Koch, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 14-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Hunter Gill, G, sr.; Lakota Steele, G, jr.; Garrett Smith, F, sr.
NOTES: After a 2-3 start in WIC play, Cole Valley turned things on late last season. The Chargers won seven of their last eight regular-season games to earn a share of the conference title before going on to win its third straight district title. Cole Valley has just three players returning from that team, but Koch said he thinks the team has some athletic players who will be able to fill other roles. Steele was a second-team All-WIC selection.
MELBA MUSTANGS
COACH: Spencer Trappett, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 15-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinal
KEY PLAYERS: Joe Reiber, F, jr.; Braden Volkers, G, so.
NOTES: Melba graduated eight seniors from last year's state tournament team and returns just two players with varsity experience. That includes Reiber, who was a first-team All-WIC selection as a sophomore. Trappett says he expects to have a heavy inside presence this year, but still thinks the Mustangs will get some strong shooting performances from the perimeter.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
COACH: Jeff Lavender, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 16-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Tony Ray, SG, sr.; Matt Hall, sr.
NOTES: After picking up 14 wins combined in Lavender's first two seasons, the former College of Idaho assistant coach was able to get the Pilgrims back to the state tournament last year. New Plymouth was one win away from taking home a trophy. Ray returns after being a second-team all-conference selection. Lavender did not respond to a survey asking for additional information.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
COACH: Ken Sugarman, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 24-2
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won 1A Division I State Championship
KEY PLAYERS: Johnny Sugarman, PG, jr.; Hudson Hughes, G, jr.; Ben Blythe, G, sr.; Josh Johnson, G,
NOTES: The Archers may be newcomers to the conference, but they bring in a lot of firepower. Four starters return from last season's state title team, all of whom were all-conference selections. Ambrose has been hit by the injury bug early this year with three starters out, including returning all-state player Johnny Sugarman, but Ken Sugarman said freshman Eli Sugarman performed admirably in his first start against Lighthouse Christian. Ambrose has already made some waves in the conference, starting 2-0 in league play with a 70-60 win against Cole Valley Christian on Dec. 18.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TROJANS
COACH: Nate Rex, 7th season
LAST SEASON: 16-9
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Rusty Vander Woude, sr.; Caden Yett, jr.; Grady Mylander, jr.
NOTES: Nampa Christian brings in an experienced, albeit still young, team into the 2020-21 season. The Trojans have eight returning players from last year's squad, but only two of them are seniors. One of those seniors, Vander Woude, was a first-team All-WIC player a year ago. Rex says he will be in the running for Conference Player of the Year. The coach expects Yett to be a rising star for the Trojans this year and says players like Landon Cheney will give them energy on the bench. Players like those has Rex believing Nampa Christian can compete for a conference title.
MARSING HUSKIES
COACH: Tim Little, 11th season
LAST SEASON: 15-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYER: Jacob Ankeny, F, sr.
NOTES: Marsing won a share of the WIC last season and earned the No. 1 seed at the district tournamet. But the Huskies were upset by New Plymouth in the semifinal before being knocked out by sixth-seeded Nampa Christian to keep the Huskies from qualifying for state for just the third time in 30 years and the second year in a row. Marsing does return Ankeny, who was the WIC Player of the Year last season, but only three other players have any varsity experience. Little said the key for the new players this season is controlling the tempo on the offensive end and playing disciplined defense.
COMPASS CHARTER AVIATORS
COACH: Trevor DeBuhr, 2nd Season
LAST SEASON: 5-17
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Max Myers, G, so.; Logan Clark, G, jr.; Jaxon Pew, G, jr.
NOTES: The Aviators were in the bottom half of the 1A WIC last season, so a move up to 2A figures to be a challenging climb. Compass Charter does return all five of its starters, including Myers, who earned an all-conference honorable mention in his freshman season. DeBuhr says he's added another freshman who can step up big this season in Pavel Muzafarov, an athletic post player.
VISION CHARTER GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Kevin Cornwall, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 1-18
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Kaden Degner, G, sr.; Dylan Hampton, G, jr.
NOTES: A third-year program, Vision Charter is still in the beginning stages of building a program. With most of the players still developing their skill and basketball IQ, Cornwall said the Golden Eagles will focus on improving and building the program. He said strides were made toward that last year, and he hopes that can continue.