BOISE — With Melba’s perfect season hanging in the balance, Cache Beus and the Mustangs found another gear—just like defending champions are expected to do.
Beus scored a team-high 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and converted a critical 3-point play late in the fourth quarter to lift No. 1-seed Melba past St. Maries 62-58 in the semifinals of the 2A boys state tournament Friday night.
“We knew at halftime that they weren’t going to quit,” Beus said. “Nothing’s easy against that team.”
Melba (25-0), which will face No. 2 Bear Lake — 53-48 winners over Kellogg in the other semifinal — for the state title at the Idaho Center at 1:40 p.m. today.
The Mustangs ended St. Maries’ title hopes for the second season in a row, beating the Lumberjacks 59-50 in the final of last year’s tournament.
And this time around — the third straight meeting at state for the two schools— it looked like Melba was going to run the Lumberjacks out of the gym.
After St. Maries (19-5) scored the first four points of the game, Melba took control — on both ends of the court.
The Mustangs held St. Maries scoreless for a nine-minute stretch and built a 28-4 lead behind some strong outside shooting and a dominant performance in the paint by center Cutter Beus.
“We were moving the ball and we were confident,” Melba coach Spencer Trappett said. “Energy and adrenaline are a huge thing that can get you going, and we came out really focused with a lot of adrenaline. But eventually that takes a dip.”
The dip was much larger than Trappett and the Mustangs would’ve liked.
The Lumberjacks broke their offensive drought with 5:20 remaining in the second quarter on a layup by Tristun Hill. And then the flood dams opened.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
With Melba up 32-8, Cutter Beus committed his second foul, sending him to the bench and creating more opportunities under the basket for St. Maries.
The Lumberjacks closed out the half on a 15-4 run, trimming Melba’s lead to 36-23.
However, St. Maries wasn’t done, outscoring Melba 20-6 in the third quarter with some sharp shooting to pull within 44-43 heading into the final quarter.
On their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Lumberjacks took their first lead since the opening minutes in the first quarter on a layup by Greyson Sands.
Then Melba ground down the Lumberjacks, going on a 7-0 spurt with buckets by Gabe Shaffer, Braden Volkers and Tucker Lowber to retake the lead and control of the game.
Melba watched its lead dwindle to 57-55 with 1:40 remaining before Cache Beus stepped up. He drove hard to the lane and scored, earning a bonus free throw in the process. He sank the free throw to put Melba back up by 60-55 with 1:26 to go and effectively end St. Maries’ hopes of a comeback.
“Our kids just have a never-give-up attitude and it showed,” St. Maries coach Bryan Chase said. “I knew it was going to take a lot for us to get back in the game, and we were able to get back in much quicker than I initially thought. But at the end we had some costly mistakes that was just too much for us to overcome.”
Sands led St. Maries with 21 points, while Hill added 14.
Cutter Beus, who missed most of the second quarter due to foul trouble and part of the third after getting blood on his jersey, finished with 14 points and two blocked shots. Lowber added 14.
Now Melba has an opportunity to win back-to-back state titles and finish with a perfect record to match the girls’ program, which also finished the season undefeated as state champions.
“We don’t really talk about that stuff,” Trappett said. “We just need to play it one quarter at a time and play our best to beat a good Bear Lake team that’s going to give us all we can handle.”