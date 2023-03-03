Support Local Journalism


BOISE — With Melba’s perfect season hanging in the balance, Cache Beus and the Mustangs found another gear—just like defending champions are expected to do.

Beus scored a team-high 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and converted a critical 3-point play late in the fourth quarter to lift No. 1-seed Melba past St. Maries 62-58 in the semifinals of the 2A boys state tournament Friday night.

