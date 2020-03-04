5A
Today
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 1: Post Falls (20-3) vs. Timberline (11-15), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Rocky Mountain (23-1) vs. Meridan (20-4), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Rigby (23-1) vs. Eagle (15-8), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Lake City (16-8) vs. Borah (19-5), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
At Ridgevue High School
Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, noon
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
BORAH LIONS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Jeremy Dennis, fourth season
Players to watch: F Austin Bolt, sr.; G Isaac Dewberry, sr.; G Ray Ray Bergersen, so.
Notes: Defending state champ. … Bolt has signed to play football at Boise State. The two-time All-Idaho basketball selection is averaging a double-double (19.7 ppg, 12.7 rebounds) for the third straight year. … 5A’s toughest defense at 42.6 ppg. … Dewberry (14.2 ppg), Bergersen (7.1 ppg) and Luke Hoetker (6.4 ppg) keep opponents from focusing solely on Bolt. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … 0-3 vs. Rocky Mountain; 19-2 vs. everyone else. … At state for the 16th time in 18 years. … Has won 12 state titles, the most by any boys program in Idaho history.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 15-8
State seed: District III fourth-place finisher
Coach: Dennis Kerfoot, first season
Players to watch: G/F Tanner Hayhurst, sr.; F Jordan Kemp, sr.; F Jaden Carter, sr.
Notes: Hayhurst (22.1 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists) led the 5A SIC in scoring for the second year in a row. … Kemp (11.1 ppg, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists) and Carter (10.3 ppg) are also averaging double figures. … 0-7 vs. Rocky Mountain, Borah and Meridian; 15-1 vs. everyone else. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. … Reached two championship games (2010, 2004). … Kerfoot previously led the program from 1995-2005 and won a state title with Meridian in 1992.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 16-8
State seed: District I-II runner-up
Coach: Jim Winger, 21st season, 12th in second stint
Players to watch: G Seth Hanson, sr.; W Jack Kiesbuy, jr.; PG Kolton Mitchell, fr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2014, when it finished third. ... Coming off a 3-17 season. ... Three freshmen — Mitchell (10.8 ppg, 38 of 100 3-pointers, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals) and wings Zach Johnson (9.3 ppg) and Varick Meredith — have started most of the season. Winger said he’s only had one freshman start for him prior to this season. Kiesbuy (12.6 ppg; including the game-winner at Lewiston that got Lake City to state) started briefly two years ago. ... Hanson (9.7 ppg) is one of just two seniors on varsity. ... One of Lake City’s most memorable wins came over 4A Lakeland (102-94 contest in triple overtime). ... Winger, who is also the athletic director, has been head coach for 21 of the 26 seasons the school has been open.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Jeff Sanor, third season
Players to watch: G Donovan Sanor, sr.; F Brody Rowbury, jr.; G Joe Mpoyo, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2006, snapping a 13-year drought, the longest active streak in 5A. … All four losses came to Rocky Mountain and Borah. … Scoring 64.6 ppg, the second most in 5A. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Sanor (14.1 ppg) is one of the state’s best high flyers and pure shooters. … The 6-10 Rowbury (13.4 ppg, 7.7 rebounds) eats up space in the middle but is also shooting 44% behind the 3-point line. … Won three state titles, the last in 1992 under current Eagle coach Dennis Kerfoot. … Last reached the finals in 2001.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Justin Jones, 12th season
Players to watch: G Britton Berrett, sr.; F Keegan Thompson, sr.; F Tanoa Togiai, sr.
Notes: The Trojans are loaded with senior experience and breezed through the regular season and district tournament on an 18-game winning streak … Steadily climbed the state media poll and finished No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain … With four close and fierce games against rival Madison over the final two weeks, the Trojans got an early taste of tournament intensity and atmosphere … Berrett is the main scoring threat and can get hot from the perimeter if he gets space … Togiai is a big presence inside and a skilled interior passer … Team defense may be underrated, but will be key in the tournament.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Record: 23-1
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Dane Roy, ninth season
Players to watch: G Briggs Ranstrom, sr.; G Townsend Tripple, sr.; G Cooper Frith, sr.
Notes: Unanimous No. 1-ranked team for eight straight weeks, including the final state media poll. … Only loss was 96-94 in double overtime to Wasatch Academy, the No. 4 team in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25. … Won 20 straight games. … 21-0 vs. Idaho competition. … Scoring 70.8 ppg, the most in 5A by 6.2 ppg. … Allowing 44.4 ppg, the second fewest in 5A. … Ranstrom (10.6 ppg, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals) has signed with Idaho State. … Tripple leads the teams in points (15.2), rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.4). … Four players average in double figures, including Frith (14.6 ppg, 2.6 assists) and Straton Rogers (10.9 ppg). … Defending state consolation champ. ... Won a state trophy five years in a row. … At state for the eighth straight year, the longest active streak in 5A. … Won two state titles (2018, 2017).
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Mike McLean, 13th season
Players to watch: F Colby Gennett, sr.; G Caden McLean, jr.; F Alex Horning, jr.; PG Cole Rutherford, jr.
Notes: Returns four starters from the team that finished third at state last year ... State champs in 2010 and ’15 under McLean. At state for the 11th time in 12 seasons. Program has won four state titles overall. ... Gennett (13.8 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals), a four-year starter, who is being recruited mostly by NAIA schools, was one of 16 seniors nationwide selected for a virtual slam-dunk contest, with an online fan vote determining the winner. ... Handed Rigby its only loss as part of three games in three days in Eastern Idaho in December ... McLean is averaging 14.0 points, has hit 50 3-pointers and is shooting 39.2% from deep ... Horning is averaging 14.4 points per game. ... Coach McLean suffered a dislocated right ankle and fractured his Talus in multiple places in a mishap on his farm on Super Bowl Sunday. He coached a game four days later from a motorized wheelchair behind the bench and missed the next game recovering from surgery. He plans to coach at state with a knee scooter and an iWalk. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 11-15
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Travis Noble, second season
Players to watch: G Cooper Lumsden, jr.; G Jake Stranzl, sr.; F Garret Long, jr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2015. … Last won a game and a trophy at state in 2012, when it finished third. … Only two seniors on the roster. … Started 1-5 before winning five of its last eight. … Scoring 46.2 ppg, the third fewest in 5A. … 0-11 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Lumsden leads the team in points (11.8) and assists (2.3) as the only player averaging double figures. Five players average six or more points. … Unranked in the final state media poll and didn’t receive a single vote all season. … Reached its only championship game in 2000. … Never won a state title.
4A
Today
At Borah High School
Game 1: Middleton (21-3) vs. Bishop Kelly (18-8), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Preston (23-1) vs. Idaho Falls (19-6), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Moscow (15-9) vs. Minico (17-7), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Blackfoot (12-12) vs. Kuna (17-7), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Ryan Kerns, sixth season
Players to watch: G Johvan Dillion, sr.; G Nick Wolter, sr.; G Aidan McGarvin, so.
Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years. … Has won 12 of its last 14 games by an average of 17 points. Only losses are to No. 2 Middleton and No. 5 Kuna by a combined eight points. … Owns a win over No. 5 Kuna. … Dillion (12.2 ppg) and Wolter (12.0 ppg) are both averaging 12 or more points per game. … Reached four state titles games at the 4A level (2016, 2015, 2005, 2001) and lost them all. … Has won two states tiles (1998, 1991) at the 3A level. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 12-12
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Cody Shelley, fifth season
Players to watch: G Reece Robinson, sr.; G Jett Shelley, sr.; G Isaiah Thomas, sr.
Notes: First trip to state since 2009 after winning its first district title since 1991. ... 10-4 against Idaho 4A teams this season. ... Won three of four district tournament games after finishing regular season 9-11. ... Shelley guided Century to 4A state titles in 2002 and 2004. … Won its only state title in 1939 and appeared in its only other final in 1936. … Never ranked in the state media poll at any point this season.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
Record: 19-6
State seed: District VI runner-up
Coach: Howard Hart, sixth season
Players to watch: F Keynion Clark, sr.; F Jaxon Sorenson, jr.; G Spencer Moore, sr.
Notes: The defending 4A state champs have a different look this season … Last year, the Tigers had a big front line and a talented playmaker in guard Kalvin Bowen … This year’s team is a little quicker and can rely on transition to keep opponents off balance … Clark averages 19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. At 6-6, he’s a matchup problem for some teams with his quickness and passing ability … Big question may be how the team responds after dropping two games to Blackfoot in the district tournament. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won 11 state titles, tied for the second most in state history behind Borah.
KUNA KAVEMEN
Record: 17-7
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Pete Longgood, fourth season
Players to watch: G Sean Austin, jr.; G Cade Randall; G Zach Williams, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2012. … Finished No. 5 in the state media poll. … Is one of only two 4A teams to beat No. 2 Middleton this season. It snapped the Vikings’ 12-game winning streak and handed them their only loss in SIC play. … Austin was the SIC”s third-leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. He was also second in assists (3.0) and fifth in steals (2.1). … Kuna’s only title was in 1999 in the 3A classification.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 21-3
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Andy Harrington, second season
Players to watch: F Tyler Robinett, sr.; F Tyler Medaris, so.; G Taede Stucki, jr.
Notes: At state for the fifth time in six years. … Finished No. 2 in the final state media poll, but spent most of the year ranked No. 1. … Six wins over teams in the tournament, including handing top-ranked Preston its only loss. The Vikings beat the Indians 62-53 in Preston on Dec. 13. … Seventeen of their wins have come by double digits with a point differential of 21.6. … Robinett is signed to the No. 1-ranked NAIA team in the country, College of Idaho. He led the SIC in scoring (17.0 ppg) and rebounds (8.7). He was fourth in blocks at 1.2 per game. … Middleton’s only state title was in 1965. … Last reached the finals and won its last state trophy in 2004 as a 3A program.
MINICO SPARTANS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District IV-V runner-up
Coach: Brady Trenkle, first season
Key players: G/F Kasen Carpenter, sr.; G Rylan Chandler, sr.; F Phillip Boetcher, sr.; G Brevin Trenkle, fr.
Notes: The Spartans are a senior-heavy team that has played together for a long time. … Carpenter, who has signed to play at the College of Southern Idaho, averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. … Boettcher is a strong force inside with 11.2 points and 8.9 points per game. … Chandler does a little bit of everything, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. … Coach Trenkle was most recently an assistant coach at Youngstown State. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Has never won a state title, going 0-3 in its only championship appearances in 1971, 1970 and 1969.
MOSCOW BEARS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Josh Uhrig, fifth season
Players to watch: P Ben Postell, sr.; G Brayden Decker, sr.; G Benny Kitchell, jr.; P Blake Buchanan, fr.
Notes: Has won a district title and advanced to state for four straight seasons . … Ended the season winning 10 of its last 11 games. … Beat 5A Coeur d’Alene (twice) and Lake City this season. … Defeated border-rival Pullman (Wash.) for the first time in a decade. … Known for scrappy defense that adjusts to the opponent and is never the same game-to-game. … Holds opponents to 52.3 ppg — 12th lowest in 4A. … Held opponents under 50 points 10 times. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Returns Postell, an IEL all-conference honoree, and Uhrig, the conference’s coach of the year. … Won 11 state titles, tied for the second most in state history behind Borah.
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District IV-V champ
Coach: Tyler Jones, 10th season
Players to watch: C Ty Hyde, sr.; G/F Cooper Hobson, sr.; G Scott Dunn, sr.; G Luke Smellie, sr.
Notes: Appeared in the last four state title games, winning three straight before losing to Idaho Falls last year. ... Enters state on a 19-game winning streak. ... Leads 4A in scoring offense (69.8 ppg) and average point differential (+20.3). ... Led by 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior Ty Hyde, a reigning first-team all-state pick. … Unanimous No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Only loss was to Middleton in December.
3A
Today
At Meridian High School
Game 1: Snake River (13-9) vs. Fruitland (22-2), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Kimberly (21-1) vs. Marsh Valley (16-10), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Kellogg (16-6) vs. Sugar-Salem (17-5), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Homedale (11-12) vs. Filer (10-14), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:50 p.m.
FILER WILDCATS
Record: 10-14
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Rob Anderson, third season
Players to watch: P/G Austin Jarolimek, sr.; G Teagan Anderson, sr.; G Miguel Perez, sr.; G Kelson Gillett, jr.; P/G Tegun Tews, so.
Notes: First trip to the state tournament since 2014. … Lost to Kimberly in the district championship game. … Avoided elimination in the SCIC tournament with a buzzer-beater by Binson Rountree to beat Gooding 50-48. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached a championship game.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Record: 22-2
State seed: District III runner-up
Co-coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, second season
Players to watch: F Hyrum Lindsey, jr.; G DaPri Weatherall, sr.; G Joe Henggleler, sr.
Notes: Played in the state title game three of the last four years. … Defending state runner-up and won a title in 2018. … Was the wire-to-wire No. 1-ranked team. … Won 17 of its last 18 games. Has a point differential against opponents of 21.7. Only loss at 3A was in the district championship against Homedale. ... Lindsey leads the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game on 51% shooting. He also leads in rebounds (7.1). … Won five state titles (1980, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2018).
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Record: 11-12
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Cam Long, first season
Players to watch: G Jaxon Dines, fr.; G Daniel Uranga, sr.; G Nelson Lomeli, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2014. … The only 3A team to beat No. 1 Fruitland this season with a 61-60 stunner in the district title game. … Started 4-9, but won four of its last five games with its only loss to Fruitland. … Dines led the Snake River Valley Conference in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He is shooting 35% from 3-point range. ... Only state championship was in 1969 at 2A.
KELLOGG WILDCATS
Record: 16-6
State seed: District I champ
Coach: Jeff Nearing, fourth season
Players to watch: F Gavin Luna, sr.; G Graden Nearing, sr.; F Tyler Oertli, sr.
Notes: At state for the seventh straight year and eighth time in nine seasons. Kellogg’s best finish during that stretch was third in 2017. ... Luna (11.9 ppg, 7.6 rebounds), whose last-second basket led the Wildcats to state last year, is joined on this year’s team by his freshman twin brothers, Riply and Kolby. ... Nearing (14.2 ppg), the son of the coach, shared league MVP honors this season with Jacob James of Timberlake. ... Kellogg has won four state titles, the last in 1964. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 21-1
State seed: District 4 champ
Coach: Daren Garey, sixth season
Players to watch: G Dawson Cummins, sr.; P Peyton Bair, sr.; G Brant Etherington, sr.
Notes: Cummins is the reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year and an state all-star game selection. … The Bulldogs placed third at last year’s tournament and were runner-up in 2018. … Cummins, Bair and Etherington are all averaging double-figure scoring this year. … Won its only state title in 1952. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Only loss was to the 4A Canyon Ridge.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 16-10
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jason Brower, 14th season
Players to watch: G Bracken Howell, jr.; G Dane Wissenbach, jr.; G Cody Hansen, jr.
Notes: Third-best scoring offense in 3A (58.4 ppg). ... Only state title in the IHSAA era came in 1988. … Last reached the finals in 1995. ... Hasn't lost consecutive games since December. ... Went 15-4 after starting the season 1-6. ... Seeking first state trophy since finishing third in 2005. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Record: 13-9
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Robert Coombs, 27th season
Players to watch: G Noah Watt, jr.; Treyton Young, sr.
Notes: At the state tournament for the 19th time in Coombs' 27 seasons as head coach. ... Coombs has guided the Panthers to 13 state trophies, including championships in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2013. ... 5-5 against this year's state tournament field. ... Has faced Fruitland, its first-round opponent, in three of its last four trips to state (all losses). … Unranked in the final state media poll.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, seventh season
Players to watch: F Tanner Harris, sr.; G Hadley Miller, sr.; P Keayen Nead, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ had a target on their back all season but features an experienced lineup with several players who’ve also played on the state champion football team the past two years … Miller leads the team in scoring at 11.6 points and also averages 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists … Harris averages 11 points and 5.4 rebounds … Freeman noted a tough preseason schedule was invaluable and the always competitive Mountain Rivers Conference with Teton and South Fremont — teams that were ranked in the state poll during the season — provided plenty of postseason atmosphere. … The Diggers enter the state tournament having won six straight games. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won six state titles.
2A
Today
At Capital High
Game 1: West Side (21-4) vs. Melba (15-8), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: St. Maries (17-5) vs. New Plymouth (15-9), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Cole Valley (13-9) vs. Malad (17-9), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: North Fremont (19-2) vs. Grangeville (11-11), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:40 p.m.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 13-9
State seed: District 3 champ
Coach: Brennan Koch, sixth season
Players to watch: P Haydon Harmon, sr.; G Josh Cucchiari, sr.; G Lakota Steele, so.
Notes: At state for the third year in a row with its third consecutive district championship. … It sat in sixth place in the 2A WIC before winning nine of its final 11 games, including six in a row to close the season. ... Harmon leads the team in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounds (7.1) while shooting almost 50 percent shooting from the field. … It’s the last 2A WIC team to win a state title in 2012, the only state title in program history.
GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS
Record: 12-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Larson Anderson, first season
Players to watch: G Aiden Anderson, sr.; P Kyle Frei, sr.; P Caleb Frei, so.
Notes: First appearance at state since 2015. … As the longtime coach of Grangeville’s girls team, Anderson guided the Bulldogs to five titles. … Enters with lowest winning percentage (.522) among 2A state qualifiers and will open against North Fremont, which boasts the tournament’s best winning percentage (.905). … Won five of its last seven games. Lost back-to-back matchups against St. Maries at district before handling Declo in a play-in game. … Returned only two letterwinners (Aiden Anderson and Kyle Frei) from last year’s team. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won three state titles, the last in 2013.
MALAD DRAGONS
Record: 17-9
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Tony Gibbs, third season
Players to watch: G Trever Howe, sr.; P Grayson Tripp, sr.; G Tom Simpson, jr.
Notes: First trip to state since winning the 2A title in 2006. ... One of two teams to beat District VI champ North Fremont. ... Has wins against two 3A state tournament teams and two 2A state tournament teams. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won six state titles, all under former coach Terry Jones.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 15-8
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Spencer Trappett, second season
Players to watch: G Caleb Fong, sr.; G Joe Reiber, so.; P Easton Bunnell, sr.
Notes: At state after a two-year absence. … Finished unranked in the state media poll but was ranked as high as No. 3. … Entered the seven-team district tournament as the sixth seed. … Won four of its last five games. … Reiber leads the team in scoring (12.7 ppg) and rebounds (5.5). Fong is also averaging double-digit points per game at 10.8 and leads the team in assists at 3.4. … Melba’s last and only championship came in 2011.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Jeff Lavender, third season
Players to watch: G Tony Ray, jr.; G Derek Hampton, sr.; G Jesus Valdez, sr.
Notes: Returns to state after a two-year absence. … Picked sixth in the 2A WIC preseason coaches’ poll. … Second-best defense in 2A at 40.1 points per game. … Lavender is a former assistant coach with the College of Idaho. … Won five out of its last six games to qualify for state. … Hampton (10.2 ppg) and Ray (10.1 ppg) are both averaging better than 10 points per game. Hampton also leads the team in rebounds (4.6) and steals (1.9).
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
Record: 19-2
State seed: District VI champ
Coach: Shannon Hill, second season
Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, so.; F Jordan Hess, sr.; G Luke Hill, jr.
Notes: The defending 2A state champs may have been in the shadow of conference foe Ririe a year ago before winning the crown, but that hasn’t been the case this season … The Huskies have been ranked atop the state media poll and had little trouble in what is typically a tough Nuclear Conference … Last year’s team was led by Garrett Hawkes, one of the top athletes in 2A. But his year’s squad has shown more balance … Lenz averages 14.4 points and leads the team in assists and rebounds. … Hess (10.7 points) and Hill (11.0) are also scoring threats. Hill is also second on the team in assists ... The Huskies come off their first conference title. … Won its first state title last year. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 17-5
State seed: District 1-II champ
Coach: Bryan Chase, sixth season
Players to watch: G Eli Gibson, jr.; P Randie Becktel, jr.; G Brett Stancil, jr.
Notes: Sixth straight trip to state. … Last year, St. Maries played in the state title game for the first time since 1987, and nearly won its first state title since 1960, but lost in overtime to North Fremont when a game-winning layup rolled off the rim at the end of regulation ... Only two players return from that team, including one starter, Gibson (10.3 ppg). Scoring is balanced, with Becktel averaging 9.6 ppg, Stancil 9.5 ppg, sophomore G Coleman Ross 8.6 ppg and sophomore P Tristan Gentry (a reserve last year) 7.0 ppg. ... Won 10 of its last 11 games. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll.
WEST SIDE PIRATES
Record: 21-4
State seed: District V champ
Coach: Tyler Brown, 14th season
Players to watch: P Isaac Frankman, sr.; G/P Bryler Shurtliff, so.; G Connor Nielsen, sr
Notes: 14-2 vs. Idaho 2A teams. ... Only faced one 2A state tournament team, Malad, going 3-1 head-to-head. ... Leads 2A in scoring offense (59.0 ppg) and average point differential (plus-14.4 ppg). … No. 1-ranked team in the final state media poll. ... Seeking first state title since winning back-to-back championships in 1978 and ‘79. … Last reached the finals in 2016.
1A DIVISION I
Today
At Vallivue High School
Game 1: Oakley (18-5) vs. Lapwai (20-3), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Grace (14-10) vs. Liberty Charter (15-9), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Potlatch (20-2) vs. Riverstone (15-8), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Ambrose (21-2) vs. Kamiah (17-8), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 a.m.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
Record: 21-2
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Ken Sugarman, second season
Players to watch: F Paul Yenor, sr.; PG Johnny Sugarman, so.; G Hudson Hughes, so.
Notes: The toughest defense in 1A Division I at 36.5 ppg. … Scoring 64.4 ppg, the second most in 1A Division I. … Three players average 10 or more points per game. Yenor (14.9) Sugarman (12.0) and Hughes (11.7). … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … At state for the seventh straight year. … Reigning state consolation champ. … Only losses came to Potlatch and Nampa Christian. … Two seniors on the roster. … Won its only state title in 2016. … Ken Sugarman was the head women’s basketball coach with California NAIA program The Master’s College for 13 years, making seven national tournament appearances. He also coached the school’s men’s team for two years.
GRACE GRIZZLIES
Record: 14-10
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Rory Lloyd, 13th season
Players to watch: G Gage Stoddard, jr.; C Ivor Gibbs, sr.
Notes: Enters state on a nine-game winning streak. ... Has not lost to 1A DI opponent this season. ... Finished season 11-1 after 3-9 start. ... Has won a first-round game in the last three trips to state. … Won three state titles, the last in 2003. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state media poll.
KAMIAH KUBS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Aaron Skinner, fourth season
Players to watch: G Sam Brisbois, sr.; G Titus Oatman, sr.; G Kavan Mercer, so.; P Jace Sams, jr.
Notes: First time at state since 2013, when Kamiah finished as runner-up. Skinner was an assistant on that team under Ryan Ball, now Potlatch’s coach … Won four straight games to close out the season, bouncing back from a Game 1 loss at district. … Beat Wallace by nine in a loser-out game Feb. 27 and edged out a one-point victory against Butte County at Weiser two days later, in which the Pirates missed a last-second layin. … Went on a 10-game winning streak from Dec. 12 to Jan. 23 after an 0-3 start. … Was 6-15 last season. … Sams, a first-team all-leaguer, averages 15 ppg. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Searching for its first state title.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
Record: 20-3
State seed: District I-II runner-up
Coach: Zachary Eastman, first season
Players to watch: G Titus Yearout, so.; P AJ Ellenwood, so.; G Kross Taylor, so.; G Lydell Mitchell, so.
Notes: Defeated Washington 4A University High and Washington 2A Clarkston, a state title contender. … Only losses are to 5A Lewiston and twice to Potlatch. … Team leaders are primarily underclassmen. Just one senior is on the roster. … Sophomore Yearout (29 ppg, six rebounds, five assists) was named MVP of the hotly contested Whitepine League. … After last season, graduated every varsity contributor except Yearout. … Team has won 10 championships — tied for third in Idaho history — and has made state seven years in a row. … Fast-paced offense fond of 3s scores 68.6 ppg, the most in 1A Division I. … Eastman, from Minnesota, played college basketball at NCAA Division II Bemidji State and NAIA Haskell Indians Nations University. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 15-9
State seed: District III runner-up
Coach: Seth Stallcop, 15th season
Players to watch: G Dionicio Elton, sr.; G Alex Bistriceanu, sr.; PG Connor Gardner, jr.
Notes: Won 11 straight games before a 48-37 loss to Ambrose in the district finals. … Started the year 4-8. … Elton leads the team in scoring (15.0 ppg) and rebounds (5.7). … Bistriceanu (12.6 ppg) is the second-leading scorer, and Gardner (8.1 ppg, 4.1 assists) runs the offense. … Unranked in the final state media poll and never cracked the Top 5 all season. … At state for the third straight year and eighth time in nine years. … Searching for its first state trophy of any kind. … Won its only first-round game in 2013.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Jeff Bedke, second season
Key players: G Chandler Jones, sr.; P Robert Wybenga, jr.; G/P Corbin Bedke, jr.; G/P Jace Robinson, jr.
Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … Beat Valley in double overtime to win the district championship. … Jones is a returning first-team selection in the Snake River Conference. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … Last reached the finals in 1984.
POTLATCH LOGGERS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Ryan Ball, fourth season
Players to watch: G Brayden Hadaller, sr.; P Connor Akins, sr.; P Tyler Wilcoxson, sr.; G Justin Nicholson, sr.
Notes: State runner-up to Prairie last year. … Finished second eight times and has never won a title. … Many of the players' relatives were runners-up at Potlatch. … Ball, a 1987 Potlatch grad, was runner-up four times as Kamiah’s coach (2000-16). … All 10 players are seniors. Seven stand 6-foot or taller. … Its two losses came to Lapwai and 2A state qualifier St. Maries, which Potlatch beat by 28 two weeks later. Topped Lapwai twice, including in the district final by 17 points, when the Wildcats were ranked first in the state media poll. Defeated No. 3 Ambrose by 13 points. Beat 4A Inland Empire League champ Moscow. … Defense holds opponents to 39.3 ppg, the fourth-best mark in any classification. Offense shoots 53 percent from the field. Potlatch wins by an average margin of 20.8 points, fifth-best in all of Idaho. … Second straight year at state after a 13-year drought. … Hadaller (16.2 ppg on 77 percent shooting, seven rebounds) and Akins (14.8 ppg) were first-team all-leaguers. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state media poll.
RIVERSTONE OTTERS
Record: 15-8
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Bobby Gantt, first season
Players to watch: F Charlie DeBoer, jr.; C Nick Liebich, jr.; F Jacoby Smith, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth straight season, the only appearances in program history. … Searching for its first state trophy of any kind and first-round victory. … Scoring 60.9 ppg, the third most in 1A Division I. … DoBoer leads the team in scoring (18.6 ppg), adding 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks. … Liebich (15.5 ppg, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) has averaged a double-double every year of his high school career. … 0-6 vs. state qualifiers at the 1A Division I and Division II levels. … No seniors on the roster. … Didn’t receive a single vote in the state media poll this season.
1A DIVISION II
Today
At Caldwell High
Game 1: Carey (17-7) vs. Cascade (18-4), 1:15 p.m.
Game 2: Timberline (15-3) vs. North Gem (16-5), 4 p.m.
Game 3: Garden Valley (16-3) vs. Lakeside (21-0), 6:15 p.m.
Game 4: Mackay (19-4) vs. Dietrich (18-7), 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:15 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6:15 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Consolation Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:15 a.m.
Third-Place Game: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
State Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 a.m.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District IV champ
Coach: Dick Simpson, 18th season
Key players: G Dallin Parke, jr.; G Carson Simpson, sr.; G. Hunter Smith, jr.; P Tate Squires, sr.; G/P Brigham Parke, sr.
Notes: Knocked off defending state champ and second-ranked Lighthouse Christian to win the district championship. … Won two state titles (2015, 2011). … At state for the 15th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. ... Parke was a first-team selection in the Sawtooth Conference last year, and Smith was a second-team selection. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
CASCADE RAMBLERS
Record: 18-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Amos Lee, first season
Players to watch: G Blake Thurston, jr.; F Michael Onaindia, sr.; G Cody Moosman, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2014. … Last won a state tournament game and trophy in 2008 in the 16-team combined 1A tournament. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Three players average 15 or more points per game. … Thurston leads the team in points (21.7) and steals (3.6). … Onaindia averages a double-double of 15.4 ppg and 16.2 rebounds. … Moosman averages 16.3 ppg, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists. … Played in its only state championship in 2001. … Never won a state title.
DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District IV runner-up
Coach: Wayne Dill, 18th season
Players to watch: Brady Power, jr.; Jett Shaw, so.; Raygn Robertson, sr.; Rhys Dill, jr.
Notes: Power, a second-team All-Idaho player last year, is averaging 18.3 points per game. … Kyler Robertson averages 14.4 points per game. … Dill leads the team with 10.5 rebounds per game. … The Blue Devils finished tied for second in the Sawtooth Conference after the regular season, then took second place in the district by knocking off defending state champ Lighthouse Christian to advance to state. … Team pushes the pace, looks for mismatches and shoots the ball well. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles (2016, 1966).
GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES
Record: 16-3
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Joel LaFleur, second season
Players to watch: G Covy Kelly, jr.; G Corban Fields, jr.; G Joaquin Fuhriman, sr.
Notes: Returns all five starters from last year’s state runner-up. … Kelly (24.8 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks) is the reigning 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year. He set three 1A Division II state tournament records last year — points in a game (38), field goals in a game (15) and field goals in a tournament (36). … Scoring 71.9 ppg, the second most in 1A Division II and the second most in all classifications. … Five players average seven or more points per game, preventing teams from selling out to stop Kelly. … Fields (3.9), Fuhriman (3.1) and Kelly (3.0) all average three or more assists per game. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title. Best finish is a pair of second-place trophies in 2019 and 2009.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 21-0
State seed: District I champ
Coach: James Twoteeth, third season
Players to watch: F Darren “Day Day” Higgins, jr.; G Talon Twoteeth, sr.; G Kenyon Spotted Horse, jr.; G Jayson “JJ” Hall, jr.
Notes: Only undefeated team in Idaho. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Scoring 75.0 points per game, the most for any team in any classification. ... In its third meeting in as many seasons with Genesis Prep, Lakeside finally knocked off the Jaguars in the district title game to advance to state for the first time since 2015. ... Six Lakeside players average 8 or more points per game, including Spotted Horse (14.7 ppg, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 3.8 assists), Twoteeth (14.2 ppg) and Higgins (13.6 ppg, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 2.0 steals). … The 6-foot-8 Higgins was named MVP of the North Star League ... Nineteen of Lakeside’s 21 wins have been by double digits; the Knights’ closest game was a three-point win at Genesis Prep. ... James Twoteeth was a senior on Lakeside’s lone state title team in 1997. Twoteeth was Lakeside’s seventh coach in as many seasons when he took over in 2017.
MACKAY MINERS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Kelvin Krosch, fourth season
Players to watch: G Chase Green, jr.; G Kyle Peterson, jr.; P Kolton Holt, jr.
Notes: The Miners repeated as district champions … They went 0-2 at last year’s state tournament but enter on a 13-game win streak this season … Green averages 17 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead an offense that averages 69.0 points per game. … The Miners shot only 30% from 3-point range but made up for it in volume with nearly 20 attempts per game. … Won six state titles, the last in 2009. … Ranked No. 5 in the state media poll.
NORTH GEM COWBOYS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District V-VI runner-up
Coach: Tracey Corta, first season
Players to watch: G/F James Bodily, jr.; G Logan Corta, jr.; C Brett Freeman, jr.
Notes: First trip to state since 2010. ... Team features no seniors. ... Fourth-best scoring offense in 1A DII (66.0 ppg). ... Has scored 80-plus points four times. ... Seeking first state trophy since winning 1995 title. … Unranked in the final state media poll.
TIMBERLINE SPARTANS
Record: 16-3
State seed: District II champ
Coach: Jason Hunter, first season
Players to watch: G Carson Sellers, jr.; G Rylan Larson, jr.; P Cameron Summerfield, sr.; G Chase Hunter, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 1972, when the Spartans won the whole thing. This is Timberline’s second-ever appearance in the tournament. … Won its first district title. … Went unbeaten against Whitepine League D-II teams (13-0). Three losses came to Whitepine League D-I teams. … Team prides itself on defense and rebounding — allows the second fewest points per game (39.6) in 1A Division II. … No player averages over 10 ppg, but the bulk of starters log 7-9 ppg. … On a six-game winning streak. … Coach Hunter is in his fifth year serving as the school’s principal. He had to cancel Thursday’s school day because too many faculty and staff members will be traveling south to watch the team.