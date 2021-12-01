There’s a new face in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference boys basketball hierarchy — quite literally.
In a conference that has produced the last five 5A state champions, and nine of the last 11, it’s a first-year program that is expected to be on the top of the league for the 2021-22 season. In a poll of conference coaches, 10 of 12 picked the Owyhee Storm to win the conference in its inaugural season.
It’s not hard to see why so much expectations are on the Storm this season. The school was able to land a state champion coach and have a roster that features at least three NCAA Division I prospects and spent the summer going toe-to-toe with top teams from across the country.
Will the Storm be able to crash the party in their first season or will one of the more established programs claim a spot atop the conference at the end of the year?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
OWYHEE STORM
COACH: Andy Harrington, 1st Season
LAST SEASON: N/A
STATE PLAYOFFS: N/A
KEY PLAYERS: Jack Payne, sr., G; Liam Campbell, so., G; Titus Bailey, jr., G
NOTES: There will certainly be no lack of talent for the Storm to work with on their all-guard roster for their first season on the court. Payne, last year’s SIC Defensive Player of the Year, transfers in from Boise High, where he averaged 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game a season ago. The Colorado State signee is the only senior on the team, but the youth isn’t expected to slow Owyhee down. Campbell, a sophomore who moved in from California, has offers from Boise State, UC Santa Barbara, Portland, Montana and Montana State and has also received interest from the likes of Oregon State, Utah, Saint Mary’s and California. Bailey was a starter at Capital last year.
Owyhee will also have some freshmen who come into the program with high expectations. Jackson Rasmussen is 6-foot-7 and already has drawn interest from Boise State. And point guard Machaon “Mac” Savedra has impressed fans across the country with his moves on the court. Savedra has built a social media following that includes over 14,000 followers on Instagram and has been featured on Ballislife, Overtime and SLAM Magazine.
Of course, there is also the coach, Harrington, who comes to Owyhee after winning the 4A state title last year at Middleton.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
COACH: Jon Nettleton, 17th Season
LAST SEASON: 10-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Bayler Perrin, sr., PG; Blake Logsdon, sr., G; Dylan Logsdon, sr., G
NOTES: Mountain View returns four players from last year’s roster, but Nettleton said that with the group of last year’s junior varsity players who are moving up to the varsity level this season, he expects it to be a “fun” season. The coach said defense will be key for the Mavericks this year, particularly in getting their offense running.
Perrin averaged seven points per game for the Mavericks last season.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
COACH: Cody Pickett, 2nd Season
LAST SEASON: 14-9
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Donovan Jones, sr., F; Gage Jones, sr., G
NOTES: Eagle missed out on taking home a state trophy last season, losing a four-overtime thriller against Rigby in the consolation championship game. The Mustangs return both the Joneses, including Donovan, who was an all-conference honorable mention last year.
Last season was Pickett’s first season coaching the boys team after spending seven years as Eagle’s girls coach. With COVID wiping out summer workouts last year, he is excited to see what the team can do with a full summer together.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
COACH: Jeff Sanor, 5th season
LAST SEASON: 20-1
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won 5A state championship
KEY PLAYERS: Davis Thacker, sr., F
NOTES: After winning its first state title since 1992, Meridian will have a lot of shoes to fill this season. The Warriors will have to replace four starters, including Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year Brody Rowbury. While Sanor likes the young talent his team will be bringing up this season, the Warriors will have some strong experience on its roster from Thacker, a four-year varsity letterman.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
COACH: Josh Aipperspach, 7th season
LAST SEASON: 7-7
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Kaden Christensen, sr., SG; Weston Johnson, sr., SF; Hayden Fletcher, jr., PG
NOTES: Aipperspach said the Patriots aren’t the biggest team in the conference, but he believes their speed and shooting ability should make up for the lack of height. Centennial’s season ended with a district play-in game loss, but based on where they put the Patriots in the preseason poll, league coaches believe this team can challenge for a state tournament spot.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
COACH: Derek Pegram, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 15-5
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinal
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: The defending SIC regular season champions have hit the reset button as no starters return and a brand-new coaching staff comes in after Dane Roy left to become the athletic director at Owyhee. Pegram, who comes to Rocky Mountain from Nampa High, says this will be an interesting year for the Grizzlies. He said he has a young, athletic roster that will focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball. Developing chemistry quickly on the court is one of the biggest keys for Rocky Mountain, the coach says.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
COACH: Travis Noble, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 7-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Wade Zenner, sr., PG; AJ LaBeau, jr., F; Flynn Davis, sr., SG
NOTES: Timberline had Idaho’s best defense in the 5A classification, allowing just 42.2 points per game, and Noble believes the Wolves will be just as good this year, with many key pieces returning to the team. Finding offense, however, will be the key to improving. Timberline was limited to just 41.9 points per game last season, which ranked second-to-last in the state. But Noble says this offense may be the most well-rounded one Timberline has had in recent years and he is hoping that balance will make it difficult for opponents to defend.
BOISE BRAVE
COACH: Manny Varela, 7th season
LAST SEASON: 8-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Cory Cadwell, sr., G; Jude Porter, jr., W; Luke Britt, jr., G
NOTE: The Brave lose four starters from a team which went to the state semifinal last season, including first-team all-conference selections Whitt Miller, now at College of Idaho, and Jack Payne, now at Owyhee. Varela said some players are going to have to have different responsibilities this year as the Brave try to fill some of the roles they lost on both sides of the ball.
BORAH LIONS
COACH: Jeremy Dennis, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 5-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Konrad Benner, sr., SG
NOTES: Just two years ago, the Lions were celebrating their second straight state championship. Now Borah finds itself in the bottom half of the league in the preseason poll. Dennis said the Lions will be a young and inexperienced team, but he likes their ability to get up and down the court. The coach adds that there will be an emphasis placed on defense and he expects to see growth in that area throughout the season.
KUNA KAVEMEN
COACH: Pete Longgood, 6th season
LAST SEASON: 4-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Gavin Gordon, sr., F
NOTES: Kuna struggled in its first season in the 5A classification last year, but Longgood expects the Kavemen to be competitive this season. The team will be led by Gordon, who averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game last season and holds an offer from NAIA Multnomah.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
COACH: Aaron Sanders, 13th season
LAST SEASON: 3-15
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Sean Murphy, sr., G/F; Christian Collins, sr., G; Max Cutforth, jr., G/F
NOTES: Sanders said the Hawks will be a perimeter-oriented team this season. If they can defend and play consistent on the offensive end, the coach believes his team can be competitive. Murphy was an all-conference honorable mention a season ago and is being recruited by several NCAA Division III schools, while freshman Jayce Allen is expected to be a starter. Sanders hopes the Hawks can gain experience throughout the season and be playing at its best in February and March.
CAPITAL EAGLES
COACH: Blas Telleria, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 0-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Nate Cherry, sr., SG; Avery Downey, sr., PG; Max Clark, sr., SG
NOTES: With just three returning varsity players and a new coach, Telleria say the Eagles will be starting from the ground up with a new system and new expectations. Cherry, Downey and Clark will be the three players with experience, but the coach says there is talent in the younger classes, as Capital will feature three freshmen and two sophomores. Telleria says Capital will be overlooked, but has the ability to surprise people this season.