COVID-19 caused the McCall-Donnelly boys basketball team to delay the start of last season to mid-January.
With barely a month to get ready for the district tournament the Vandals wasted no time making a fast mark, finishing second in the Snake River Valley Conference, second in the district tournament, and then second in state.
This year, the conference coaches believe McCall-Donnelly can win the league. The Vandals were the unanimous pick to finish first among four league coaches who responded to an Idaho Press survey.
According to IdahoSports.com, McCall-Donnelly returns a pair of first-team all-Cconference players in DJ Green, who was the 3A State Player of the Year, and Ethan Tinney.
Homedale, which returns four starters and has a solid junior class, was picked to finish second, while defending SRV champions Fruitland was picked third.
Will McCall-Donnelly dominate the league this year, or will one of the challengers step up and take the throne?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS
COACH: Jason Tinney
LAST SEASON: 11-3
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in 3A championship game
HOMEDALE TROJANS
COACH: Cam Long, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 8-15
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Mason Strong, jr., G; Jaxon Dines, jr., G; Trenton Fisher, jr., P
NOTES: Homedale returns seven players from its varsity roster last season, including Strong, Dines and Fisher, who all appeared on the all-conference list as sophomores.
Senior Hayden Kincheloe is also back after undergoing shoulder surgery last season and Long said the team adds some solid depth down low from last year’s junior varsity team.
Several players were members of Homedale’s football team, which advanced to the 3A semifinals this fall, so Long said it might take a little time to get acclimated back to the court. But the expectation this year is to take the next step in postseason play.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
CO-COACHES: Mark Van Weerdhuizen and Willie Lake, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 17-8
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation championship
KEY PLAYERS: Nolan Bower, sr., F; Jacob Hamann, sr. G; Tyler Capps, jr., F
NOTES: Fruitland ran through an undefeated conference slate and won a district title last season, but the Grizzlies suffered a first-round overtime loss to Snake River at the state tournament, ending their state title hopes. Fruitland loses last year’s conference Player of the Year Hyrum Lindsey.
The coaches hope a mix of returning players, like second-team selection Bower, and new players to the varsity roster will be able to help the Grizzlies continue to be competitive in what they believe will be a very strong league.
PAYETTE PIRATES
COACH: Mike Boudreau, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 7-12
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Max Walters, sr., PG; Zander Allen, sr., G; Ty Waynetska, sr., G
NOTES: Boudreau says he has a team that is currently firing on all cylinders and believes that after having three years to build his system the team can start making noise in the SRV.
WEISER WOLVERINES
COACH: Chris Schultz
LAST SEASON: 10-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Weiser qualified for the state play-in game last season, where it lost to Bonners Ferry. Schultz did not respond to a survey requesting more information.
PARMA PANTHERS
COACH: Scot Garrick, 7th season
LAST SEASON: 2-19
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Stetson Pinz, sr.; Marce Flores, sr.
NOTES: Garrick said the Panthers will be young and inexperienced this year, but expects them to have more talent than last year’s team.