Last year it was Ambrose that came in and crashed the 2A Western Idaho Conference boys basketball party.
In their first year moving up from the 1A Division I classification, the Archers won the league and advanced to the state championship game.
But in between, Melba rose up and took home the district tournament crown. This year, it seems to be coming down to Melba and Ambrose, again.
Melba is the favorite among conference coaches to win the WIC this season, picking up three of five first-place votes among conference coaches. Ambrose was right being the Mustangs, picking up the other two first-place votes while Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian were tied for third-place in the poll.
Will Melba rise to the top of the league? Can Ambrose keep hold of things in the league? Or will another challenger step up and finish the year on top?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MELBA MUSTANGS
COACH: Spencer Trappett, 10th season
LAST SEASON: 20-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost consolation championship game
KEY PLAYERS: Joe Reiber, sr., SG; Braden Volkers, jr., PG; Cache Beus, so.
NOTES: Melba finished third in the league last season, but was able to put together a district title run. The Mustangs return a lot of talent from that team, including Reiber, who was the conference Player of the Year. Reiber averaged 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season. Volkers was a first-team selection who averaged 12 points and 2.3 assists while Beus averaged 10.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game as a freshman to earn all-conference honorable mention.
Trappett said the Mustangs have a very deep bench, which will be able to put up points this season.
AMBROSE ARCHERS
COACH: Ken Sugarman, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 21-3
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in state championship game
KEY PLAYERS: Johnny Sugarman, sr., G; Hudson Hughes, sr., G
NOTES: After winning the 1A Division I championship two years ago, Ambrose came so close to finishing its first season in the 2A ranks on top, as a layup by Johnny Sugarman in the final seconds fell no good in a 51-50 loss to St. Maries in the championship game.
Johnny Sugarman leads an experienced group of Archers back on the court, as three starters and eight varsity players return.
Ken Sugarman says his team is an unselfish, hardworking group that expects to be competitive once again this year.
Hughes is a three-time all-conference player for the Archers, while Johnny Sugarman is a two-time All-State player.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
COACH: Dan Waldeck, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 9-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Eli Archer, sr., PG; Lakota Steele, sr., F; David Howlett, sr., F
NOTES: With a new coaching staff and several new players, Waldeck said the Chargers are focused on building a new program this season. With Archer being a returning first-team all-conference selection and Steele and Howlett both being honorable mentions, Cole Valley has some pieces it can build around.
Waldeck believes the talent is there, it’s just a matter of getting used to new offensive and defensive systems.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TROJANS (TIED WITH COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN)
COACH: Nate Rex
LAST SEASON: 16-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: Nampa Christian finished second in the WIC last season, but back-to-back losses in the district tournament ended its season. Rex did not respond to a survey requesting more information.
NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS
COACH: Jeff Lavender, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 17-10
STATE PLAYOFFS: Lost in consolation semifinals
KEY PLAYERS: Casey Arritola, sr., G; Ashton Hall, sr., F; Connor Hawker, jr., PG
NOTES: Despite losing a pair of all-conference players, Lavender says his team has a solid group of returners from a team which qualified for the state tournament a season ago. The coach said the team has improved offensively and has size and versatile players who can play multiple positions.
The key, Lavender says, is getting the defense and rebounding up to the level the Pilgrims need it to be to get back to state.
COMPASS CHARTER AVIATORS
COACH: Trevor DeBuhr, 4th season
LAST SEASON: 6-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Logan Clark, sr., G; Jaxon Pew, sr., G; Pavel Muzafarov, sr., P
NOTES: Compass Charter won just one conference game a season ago, and has a lot of new faces on the team. But the Aviators do return three starters and DeBuhr says he hopes depth can help add experience throughout the season.
MARSING HUSKIES
COACH: Tim Little
LAST SEASON: 8-16
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: None provided by coach
NOTES: A season after winning the WIC title, Marsing fell to the bottom half of the conference during the 2020-21 season. A survey sent to Little asking for more information was not returned.
VISION CHARTER GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Jason George, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 1-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Heyden Pinkston, sr., G/W; Dylan Hampton, sr., G/W; Ethan Stoker, jr., G/W
NOTES: Vision Charter is going through one more season of WIC competition before moving to the 1A Division I classification. A fourth-year program, the Golden Eagles have spent the last two playing a WIC schedule, not winning a conference game in either season. George said Vision Charter is looking to get better every day and embraces the opportunity to compete.