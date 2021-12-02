Middleton or Bishop Kelly?
That seems to be the question in 4A Southern Idaho Conference boys basketball circles this year. According to coaches in the league, the answer appears to be Middleton, but just barely.
Of the eight coaches survived by the Idaho Press, four of them picked the Vikings, defending 4A state champions who return one of the top players in the classification. Three others picked Bishop Kelly, a team which finished third at state last season and returns nine seniors to its roster. An eighth first-place vote went to Vallivue.
Upstart Ridgevue, which features a first-year coach, is also expected to turn heads in the conference, earning a fourth-place spot in the poll.
Which team will finish the season on top of what figures to be a pretty competitive conference?
Schools are presented in order of which they finished in a poll of conference coaches.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
COACH: Nate Hartman, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 23-4
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won 4A state championship
KEY PLAYERS: Tyler Medaris, sr., G/F; Michael Day, jr., P; Owen Graviet, sr., G
NOTES: After winning its first state title since 1965, Middleton lost coach Andy Harrington to 5A Owyhee and graduated four of its starters. But the one starter the Vikings return is a big one. Medaris averaged 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season and was the 4A State Player of the Year. He currently holds offers from Idaho and Idaho State. The Vikings also return a number of bench players who played significant minutes last year and figure to move into a starting role.
Hartman, who comes to Middleton from Idaho Falls High, says the mix of experienced players and newcomers will help contribute to the continued success of the program.
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
COACH: Ryan Kerns, 9th season
LAST SEASON: 17-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Won third-place game
KEY PLAYERS: Blake Hawthorne, sr.; Aidan McGarvin, sr.; Tommy Hunter, sr.
NOTES: Nine seniors will make up the roster for the Knights, who came up one possession short against Preston of moving on to the state championship game.
But it’s not just the fact that they are upperclassmen that impresses Kerns among this group, it’s the work they’ve put in to get better. Hawthorne was a first-team all-conference selection last season, despite coming off the bench. Three others, Will Chipman, Henry Lodge and Jack Horton, were all cut as freshmen, but doubled down on their efforts to make the team and will all see significant minutes as seniors.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
COACH: Mario Betancourt, 3rd season
LAST SEASON: 15-11
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jacob Martinez, sr., G; Jakin Calhoun, sr., P
NOTES: After falling in the state play-in game last season, Vallivue returns with goals of both a conference and state title. Martinez and Calhoun figure to be the pieces the Falcons will build around in their quest for the goal. Martinez averaged 15 points per game last season and scored 30 in a game against Preston last season. Calhoun was a defensive presence for Vallivue, controlling games in the paint.
Betancourt said the Falcons' toughness won games last year, and he hopes they can continue being tough, but also hopes to push the ball upcourt this season and surprise teams with their speed.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS
COACH: Daniel Vint, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 6-14
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Isaac Mercer, sr., PG; Javonte Boles, fr., F; Tye DeSouza, so., F
NOTES: There hasn’t been a lot for the Warhawks to celebrate on the basketball court, as all five of their seasons have ended well below the .500 mark and usually toward the bottom of the league. But with a new coach comes a newfound sense of confidence and the Warhawks hope that will translate into wins.
Mercer, a senior, is expected to lead Ridgevue and is someone who Vent believes will be playing college basketball next season. He doesn’t have any offers yet, but has been getting looks from junior colleges and the College of Idaho. Boles will be a freshman starter, but Vent thinks he will start getting college looks by the end of the year and could end up as an NCAA Division I recruit.
Ridgevue will also use at least one more sophomore starter in DeSouza, and Vent said the team might even start another underclassman. It will be a young team for sure, but one the coach thinks has a bright future.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
COACH: Brad Adolfson, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 8-13
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Gabe Narvarro, jr., G; Walker Peterson, sr., G; Daniel Almaraz, jr., F
NOTES: While there isn’t a lot of varsity experience coming into the season, Nampa moved up a big part of its junior varsity team which had a strong season last year. Adjusting to the speed of the varsity game will be key to the Bulldogs’ success, Adolfson says.
The Bulldogs will be an undersized team this year, the coach added, so defense and grabbing rebounds will be key to the team’s growth.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
COACH: Dominik Fear, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 19-6
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Jack Keller, jr.
NOTES: Columbia challenged for the conference crown a year ago, but finished a game behind Middleton and Bishop Kelly, then lost to Vallivue in the district tournament third-place game. The Wildcats graduated several key players, including conference Player of the Year Jaylen Alexander. But Keller, an all-conference honorable mention does return to lead a young group of Wildcats.
EMMETT HUSKIES
COACH: Scott Kern, 2nd season
LAST SEASON: 5-17
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Tanner Wilkerson, sr., PG; Caden Young, sr., F
NOTES: The Huskies were expecting big things from Young last season, but he missed the year after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is back at full force and Kern is once again hoping for big things from him for his senior season. Wilkerson is a four-year varsity player who also missed some time last year due to a concussion.
The two senior leaders will lead a young group, which Kern believes will have a better record than last year having Young the entire season.
CALDWELL COUGARS
COACH: Rick Tigges, 1st season
LAST SEASON: 3-18
STATE PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify
KEY PLAYERS: Andrew Solorio, sr., PG/W; Cameron Morales, sr., P; Hayden Lewis, sr., W/P
NOTES: After five straight years with a losing record, Caldwell looks to turn the corner with a first-year coach in Tigges. Tigges said he has a strong leadership group in his senior class, with both Solorio and Morales averaging eight points per game last season. Solorio was named an all-conference honorable mention. The coach added that the seniors have embraced the idea of being the first step toward building something new in the Caldwell basketball program.