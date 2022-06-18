Liam Campbell (Boys Basketball)

Liam Campbell

 Brian Myrick

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Liam Campbell, Owyhee

• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.

• Averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

• Helped lead Owyhee to 5A state title in school’s first year of existence.

• Scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in state title game win against Centennial.

OTHER NOMINEES

Donovan Jones, Eagle

• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

• Led Eagle to state playoff appearance.

• Plans to walk on with Stanford football team.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton

• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

• Averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

• Led Middleton to 4A State Tournament appearance.

• Recorded first-career triple-double vs. Emmett.

• Finished with more than 1,000 career points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments