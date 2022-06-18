Liam Campbell
Subscribe
Liam Campbell, Owyhee
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
• Helped lead Owyhee to 5A state title in school’s first year of existence.
• Scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in state title game win against Centennial.
OTHER NOMINEES
Donovan Jones, Eagle
• 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
• Led Eagle to state playoff appearance.
• Plans to walk on with Stanford football team.
Tyler Medaris, Middleton
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
• Led Middleton to 4A State Tournament appearance.
• Recorded first-career triple-double vs. Emmett.
• Finished with more than 1,000 career points.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.