Austin Bolt probably needs more shelf space.
The Borah High School senior won yet another award while making history all at the same time.
He was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year Thursday morning. It made him the first athlete ever from the Gem State to win both the Gatorade football and basketball awards in the same season.
"Winning this award is amazing," Bolt said.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior averaged 19.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game this past season to average a double-double for the third straight season. He also scored a career-high 35 points in the state championship on March 7 to lead Borah (22-5) to back-to-back state titles. Bolt earned the Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year honors as well.
Bolt is the fourth basketball player in school history to be named Gatorade Player of the Year. He joins Isaiah Wright (2013-14 and 2012-13), Rob Smith (1994-95) and Pete Eisenrich (1988-89).
“He’s going to go down as one of the best athletes in the state of Idaho,” Borah coach Jeremy Dennis said. “He is probably the best athlete to come through Borah, that I know of. He’s an amazing, amazing talent. Hopefully he has a bright future and we see him down the road."
Bolt's immediate future is at Boise State.
He signed in December after gaining 2,771 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns last fall. Bolt also had 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense. On special teams, he averaged 33.8 yards per kick return with a pair of TDs.
Bolt was expected to do track before the suspension of the spring season by the IHSAA until at least April 5. He is the reigning 400-meter champion state champ.
“You watch him do anything and the thing that stands out is how competitive he is,” said Boise State tight ends and associate head coach Kent Riddle. “To have a guy that can run like that, jump, we think we can use him to create mismatches. Maybe use him a little bit different way than we’ve used a lot of guys. He’s a unique talent.”