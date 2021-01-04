After months of waiting, some Boise School District basketball teams will finally get a chance to hit the court this week. Others will have to wait even longer.
The district is allowing girls basketball teams to start competition today after delaying the season for nearly two months due to COVID-19 levels in Ada County and recommendations from Central District Health. Today's schedule features Capital hosting Meridian and Borah at Skyview.
Boys basketball teams are allowed to start Friday.
However, as the season gets started, a few district teams have had to delay their openers even further due to COVID-19 protocols within their programs.
The Timberline girls basketball team was scheduled to open at Kuna today, but coach Andy Jones is away from the team until at least Friday after testing positive for the virus. The Wolves were able to get today's game moved and will now open the season at home on Thursday against Capital, with assistant coach Jacob Doherty leading the team. Jones will watch a live stream of the game from home, the first game he said he'll have missed in his 30-year coaching career.
But after having to wait for Dec. 22 to even start practice, and being limited to just 12 minutes of contact in each practice, Jones says his team is itching to simply play a game.
“I expect the kids to be set free and very happy that we're getting to go,” said Jones. “Hopefully they'll play hard. It might be hard with very little offensive vs. defensive work, but Capital's in the same boat. I guess we'll have to see what happens.”
For the Boise boys basketball team, the wait is going to be even longer. The Brave were supposed to open at home against two-time defending State 5A champion Borah on Friday, but COVID-19 issues within Boise have forced the postponement of that game. Brave coach Manny Varela said a game scheduled for Jan. 15 against Centennial doesn't look promising, either.
The district's two other boys basketball teams, Capital and Timberline, are scheduled to host Eagle and Centennial, respectively, in their openers on Friday.
Boise is entering the season with a lot of optimism. Behind College of Idaho commit Whitt Miller, the Brave were picked to finish second in the league in the Idaho Press' preseason coaches poll after missing the state tournament last year.
“We were really optimistic just going into this week because we were going to have a game,” Varela said. “I know our guys are playing so hard and just coming with great energy and determination. I thought we were going to be really tough, and I don't think the setback is going to change that. Our guys are still going to spend time working out. They have to do individual workouts, so I have to prep something for them away from the gym. But I think we're going to be just fine when we're finally on the court.”
For all the Boise schools, a late start means little time for fixing problems or making adjustments to put themselves in position for success at the end of the season. With the District III girls tournament scheduled to start on Feb. 2 and the boys tournament on Feb. 13, there will be a lot less time to shake out early season jitters.
“We have four sophomores on our varsity team this year, so the learning curve is going to be pretty steep for those guys,” said Varela. “But we have excellent leaders like Whitt and Jack (Payne) and they are extra coaches that are on the court, they're really exceptional. It's going to be tough, it's not going to be easy. But our guys understand that, they're going to step up to the challenge.”