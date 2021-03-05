NAMPA — Five minutes was all it took to deny the Boise boys basketball team from a shot at the history it wanted to make.
Now, instead of playing for its first state title in 35 years, the Brave will have to settle playing for their first trophy at state since 1997.
Boise’s shooting went cold down the stretch in Friday’s 65-50 loss to Lake City in the 5A state semifinal, as the Timberwolves ended the game on a 18-2 run, denying the Brave their first state title appearance since 1991 and a chance at its first state title since 1986.
“It hurts,” said Whitt Miller, who led the Brave with 19 points. “History wise, I try not too look at it too much. You can’t control what happens in the past, but it hurts not to be able to go to the state championship game and have a shot to win it all. But we got the third-place game coming up, we’ve got to be focused on that. It would be pretty sweet to get a trophy.”
Boise (8-7) will face Madison in that third-place game at noon today at Ridgevue High.
“We just have to put this one in the past, even though it’s hard to do,” Miller said. “We can’t look at this game and come into the next game feeding off that energy. Right now it’s pretty down. We wanted to win, we could have won. So we got to come out, new game and new opportunity. We have to be focused and not look back at what happened.”
Boise took a 48-47 lead on a Miller basket with about five minutes to play, but the Brave had to go the rest of the way without junior forward Jack Payne, who picked up his fifth foul with 5:33 left. At 6-foot-5, Payne is the tallest player on the Brave roster and that lack of height hurt Boise against Lake City players like the 6-9 Blake Buchanan and 6-6 Jack Kiesbuy.
“Jack is our only rim protector, everyone else is 6-3 and under,” said Boise coach Manny Varela. “He’s athletic enough to play down low, so when he fouled out it was pretty tough to stop their size inside.”
The Timberwolves took the lead on a Chris Irvin basket and Lake City scored the next four points to take a 53-48 lead. Miller cut it down to 53-50 win a basket with about three minutes left, but that proved to be Boise’s final points as Lake City scored the final 12.
“With (Payne) out, we were always a short bench anyways, we didn’t have much off the bench,” Varela said. “So when we have to put guys in that haven’t played much, it’s going to be tough to get baskets the way we normally do.”
Buchanan, Irvin and Kolton Mitchell each had four points during Lake City’s 12-0 run, with each passing bucket making a Brave comeback attempt more and more unlikely.
“When Jack fouled out, we got a little tired and I think we got a little content with how we were playing before in that fourth quarter,” Miller said. “When it came down to it, we weren’t determined enough to come out on top.”
Cory Cadwell finished with 12 points for Boise, hitting four 3-pointers.