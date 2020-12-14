The Boise School District is keeping itself on track to be able to begin competing in a winter sports season beginning next month.
The district’s school board approved a return to play plan on Monday that will allow high school teams to begin practicing on Dec. 22, Boise High athletic director Brian Barber said. With that start of practice date, teams will be able to get in enough practices to begin competition the week of Jan. 5.
Boise had postponed the start of its winter season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s four high schools, Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline, have not been able to compete, most of the other seven schools in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference have begun their basketball and wrestling seasons.
Boys and girls basketball teams in Boise will be playing 10-game seasons, one game against each of the other 5A SIC teams. While other league teams are already playing against one another, games won’t be counted in the league standings until the Boise teams return.
Wrestling teams will only be competing in duel matches, as the district is not allowing its schools to compete in regular season tournaments, such as the Rollie Lane Invitational.