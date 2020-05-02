The ‘Lost Season’ is a series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOISE — Matt Heffner wasn’t supposed to have a senior season in the first place.
A torn ACL last summer was presumably going to put the Bishop Kelly High School senior track athlete on the shelf for at least a year.
He made it back in seven months — only for the first worldwide pandemic in more than a century to stop him in his tracks.
“He’s the kind of kid that’s gonna grow from the experience he had senior year,” Bishop Kelly football coach Tim Brennan said. “Even though he was a great young man already, it made him better because of the difficulties he had to go through.”
It was poised to be a big year for Heffner, whose cousin Will played football for Boise State and Colorado State University-Pueblo.
His junior saw him become an All-4A Southern Idaho Conference receiver. He helped send the Knights to their fifth state title game in six years with a game-high six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against Vallivue in the semifinals.
He made the All-SIC second team in basketball. And placed fifth at state in the triple jump in only his second year in the sport.
But Heffner never really got the chance for an encore.
Heffner was playing in a summer league basketball game at Rocky Mountain last June — the day after football camp. He picked off a pass cleanly — or so he thought.
“I caught it, and just as soon as I came down on one leg, I had the weirdest feeling. I just felt an in-and-out movement,” Heffner said. “But I was kind of in such denial that I had felt anything. So I popped up immediately and tried to limp off. I got to the bench and thought, ‘It’s just a little swollen.’”
Three days later, a physical therapist told him otherwise. An MRI revealed a complete ACL tear in his right leg.
“I was pretty heartbroken,” Heffner said. “I think we sat in the parking lot for probably 10 minutes. I was just bawling my eyes out. But my dad and sister both told me I had 24 hours to be upset about it and then after that, it’s over. You can’t feel sorry for yourself.”
He took the advice to heart.
Heffner started rehabilitating twice a week just days after surgery. He worked with trainers at OFFTHEFIELD Sports Training and Foothills Physical Therapy three months post op.
And when he wasn’t at either one of those places, Heffner was with the football team. He didn’t miss a game or practice. Heffner did everything from pulling up plays on the iPad for the offense to run, to helping coach the wide receivers.
The Knights went 7-3 and advanced to the state playoffs for the eighth straight year with a quarterfinal appearance.
“He was kind of like a graduate assistant on the sideline,” Brennan said. “You wouldn’t know he was injured just because of the way he was. He was going to help in any way he could for his team and his buddies to be successful. He was the leader of the team.”
Heffner got to be in the spotlight himself just a few short months later.
He returned from injury during a basketball game against Ridgevue on Feb. 13. Heffner checked in at the start of the second quarter.
“I was sitting near the scorer’s table and I kind of just took a moment to take it all in,” Heffner said. “When you set your sights on something seven months ahead of time and kind of see it fall into place, it’s a pretty awesome feeling.”
Heffner only had two points on a layup late in the game. But the play got the biggest pop of the night in the 61-57 win.
He then started on Senior Night against Caldwell a week later. Heffner fared a little better with four points and two assists in the 60-36 rout.
The point guard played in eight games and averaged just 4.5 points per game. But Bishop Kelly qualified for state after missing out the year before.
“It tells you everything you need to know about him,” Bishop Kelly track coach Jeff Carpenter said. “It’s not about Matt. It’s about the team. And as a coach, you can try to instill that into your team and all those players you coach, but a lot of it has to come down to the individual. It’s a decision they have to make. And as an immature teenager, that’s a hard decision to make, so it just says a lot about his maturity and his willingness to put his emotional feelings aside and really still try to be a part of the team.”
Heffner was finally set to get a full season in with track.
He set the goal of winning a state championship in something.
Two of the four people who had beat him in triple jump at state last year, graduated. Heffner was also planning on doing the long jump where he would’ve jumped off the non-injured leg. So the idea didn’t seem too far-fetched.
However, Heffner ended up participating in just as many meets as football games.
The season was suspended twice and eventually canceled on April 17 all before Heffner competed in a single meet.
So his athletic career that began at 5 with basketball, came to an unceremonious end. Despite having some opportunities from schools in all three sports, Heffner elected to just be a student. He’ll study business administration in the fall at the University of Utah.
Heffner didn’t get much of a senior year after all. But in a lot of other ways, he did.
“I learned that once I set my mind to something, there’s nothing that can stop me from getting that,” Heffner said. “I think the lesson I took away was probably more than I could ever gain from just playing sports. So it was worth it.”