NAMPA — The 2020 Ambrose Archers are a pretty good basketball team.
And they’ve got good memories.
“They put it on us pretty good in this game last year. We had a bunch of freshmen and sophomores last year and they took advantage of that,’’ Archers’ coach Ken Sugarman said after his team's 48-37 1A Division I District III championship game victory over Liberty Charter on Friday. “I think this was a little redemption tonight. The guys didn’t forget that game and we came out with a lot of focus.’’
While both Ambrose (21-2) and Liberty Charter (15-9) qualify for the state tournament next week, Sugarman and his troops aren’t looking forward to anything. It’s right now that matters.
“This feels great but, no, we didn’t set any goals of taking district,’’ the third-year coach said. “All season long it’s been ‘one day at a time.’ We want to live in the present, not the past or what’s coming up. We’ve stayed with what we want to do and it’s been working pretty well for us.’’
Pretty well, indeed, heading into the state finals.
“They’re just well coached and extremely disciplined,’’ Liberty Charter coach Seth Stallcop said of the top-seeded Archers. “They’ve got a good thing going over there. There’s a real continuity about that program.
“They’re crafty. They’ve got a real inside/outside presence and it’s a team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.’’
Something Stallcop would have liked in his team Friday.
Ambrose set the tone for the game early with pressure defense, taking advantage of eight Pats’ turnovers in the first eight minutes to take momentum from the start.
“I knew we had to limit our turnovers and we weren’t able to do that,’’ Stallcop said. “They’re quick in their trap and can cover a lot of ground.’’
Despite the giveaway problem, Liberty Charter only trailed 10-9 after the first period before the Archers got their long-ball offense clicking. Three straight 3-pointers, the final two from Johnny Sugarman, closed out a 9-2 run for a 19-14 Ambrose advantage at intermission.
The Patriots would get no closer the rest of the way.
“These guys have bought in since Day 1 that defense wins games,’’ coach Sugarman said. “Whether we shoot the ball well or not, we are going to play defense.
“These are just a bunch of guys who love each other, they really do. The chemistry is truly something, it’s awesome the way they feel for each other. They are so unselfish.’’
Only four players scored for the Archers, but all finished in double figures with Sugarman leading the way with 14 points.
“Those are our four leading scorers. We got some good looks tonight and the right guys got the shots,’’ said coach Sugarman, who also saw Ben Blythe and Paul Yenor finish with 12 points and Hudson Hughes had 10.
Connor Gardner led Liberty Charter with 14 points, while Dionicio Elton had nine and Alex Bistriceanu had eight.
RIVERSTONE 59, WILDER 37: The Otters (15-8) earned the final invitation to state in the third-place game.
Charlie DeBoer led the Otters with 24 points and Ethan Hunt backed up with 18.
Jacob Cortez led Wilder with nine points.