After winning the 1A Division I state title a year ago, the Ambrose boys basketball team went into the stands at the Ford Idaho Center and watched the 2A championship game between North Fremont and West Side.
It wasn’t exactly a scouting opportunity, Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman said, as a lot can change over the course of a year.
“But we were interested, for sure,” the coach admitted.
Nearly a year later, the Archers are playing in that 2A state tournament. North Fremont, which is the defending champion, and West Side are both on the opposite side of the bracket. But should one of those two teams make it back to the Ford Idaho Center, Ambrose is hoping to be there, this time on the court instead of in the stands watching with interest.
To get there first, the Archers (19-2) will have to get past Bear Lake in today’s 5 p.m. first-round match at Eagle High and Friday’s semifinal game against either Wendell or New Plymouth. But after moving up to the 2A, the Archers have already challenged the best in the Western Idaho Conference. Now they hope to do the same with the 2A’s best in the rest of the state.
“I think we expected to do well, but knew every game was going to be a challenge in our league,” said Sugarman. “I think our league was really good this year and you just had to be ready every night to compete. There were a lot of good players in our league. I think moving into state, I think the experience we had last year, we’re hoping that pays dividends for us. It’s not like we haven’t been in these situations before. Obviously, the teams are different, but I think they’re pretty well prepped for it.”
The growth of The Amborse School over the past couple of years forced the Archer athletic teams to move up a classification at the beginning of the school year. The K-12 classical Christian school’s official enrollment for the 2018-20 Idaho High School Activities Association’s classification cycle was 129 students between Grades 9-12. By the time the IHSAA looked at the numbers for the 2020-22 cycle, that had risen to 161.
The state’s cutoff between 1A Division I and 2A is 159.
“As a program, we were really excited about it,” said Sugarman. “I knew it would be much more challenging. At the 1A level we played everyone in conference one time, because the conference was larger. I know it’s always harder to beat somebody twice, and that definitely proved true. Every time we had a second game against a team was much more challenging than the first.”
But if there was ever a team to help the Archers move up, this just might have been the team to do it. The Archers did lose 1A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year Paul Yenor, but returned their other four starters, who haven’t let Ambrose miss a beat.
Junior Hudson Hughes is leading the way with an average of 17.6 points per game, while senior Ben Blythe is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Johnny Sugarman, the coach’s son, broke his hand early in the year and is averaging 11.3 points per game. As his injury continues to recover, he’s come on late in the season and increased his scoring with a pair of 19-point games in the district semifinals and championship games.
But despite similar results, Ken Sugarman said there are some differences from last year to this year, the most obvious difference being size, or rather, lack of it.
Yenor gave the Archers a 6-foot-6 frame to take care of things in the post. Ambrose doesn’t have a player above 6-3 this season.
“We miss his size, but I think the rest of the kids have improved from last year,” Sugarman said. “We’re a little bit different of a team than we are from last year because we don’t have that big guy in the middle. But they’ve adjusted really well. It’s been fun because it’s a lot of the same kids, but because we’re not big, we kind of play differently than we did last year in some aspects.”
With that maturity, Ambrose has enjoyed an eight-game winning streak and a 11-game winning streak. The Archers also beat all seven of their WIC opponents at least once. They avenged a loss to Nampa Christian late in the regular season, and while they lost to Melba in the district championship game, Ambrose swept the Mustangs in their two regular-season meetings.
The state tournament figures to be a whole new challenge for the Archers, but it’s one they are excited for.
“We look it as a new challenge and that we have the experience recently of winning a title,” said Sugarman. “So we have the experience of how to navigate it and we’re banking on that. The teams will be different, but we’re just going to go give it our best shot, see what happens.”