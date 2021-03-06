NAMPA — With the season on the line, the Ambrose boys basketball team put its fate in the hands of Johnny Sugarman.
It almost resulted in what would have been a highlight real game-winning shot. Instead, it bounced off of the rim and fell no good.
St. Maries ran off the final 3.8 seconds to secure a 51-50 win in the 2A State Championship Game on Saturday, and Archers players fell to the Ford Idaho Center floor in disappointment, so close to getting back on top in their first season in the 2A classification.
“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way at the end,” said Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman. “You need the ball to bounce one way or another anytime when it’s a one-point game like that. I couldn’t be prouder of them, they fought super hard. That’s a very good team and they deserve to win. They made one more hoop at the end.”
A year after winning the 1A Division I State Championship, the Archers (21-3) moved up to the 2A level, playing the season as the smallest school in the classification. Ambrose hardly missed a beat all season, winning the Western Idaho Conference regular season title and advancing to the state championship game.
Then, the Archers came oh so close to winning the whole thing.
“We knew it was going to be tougher moving up from 1A,” Johnny Sugarman said. “Our conference was much more challenging. But it came with more benefits. You feel more rewarded when you win close games. To come and play at the Idaho Center the year you move up, it’s a testament to the team’s character and will.”
Tristan Gentry put the Lumberjacks (23-1) ahead for good with a pair of free throws with 56.8 seconds left. Gentry had got the ball following an offensive rebound on a missed free throw by Eli Gibson. It was the second time in the final two minutes he scored points off a missed free throw attempt. The first time, he put the ball back in to pull St. Maries within 50-48.
On the Lumberjacks’ next possession Gibson made the first free throw and missed the second. Gentry grabbed the board and was fouled on the putback attempt, sending him to the line for what proved to be the final two points of the game.
“That killed,” Ken Sugarman said about the offensive rebounds. “They’re big, they’re strong. You can’t give a team free second chances at the free-throw line.”
That sequence came after the Archers had erased a 39-29 St. Maries lead late in the third quarter. Johnny Sugarman, who led all scorers with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and another to start the fourth to pull the Archers within 39-35.
After a Lumberjacks basket, a 3-pointer by Ben Blythe, followed by another Blythe basket made it 41-40. Blythe, who scored all 19 of his points in the second half, hit his fourth 3-pointer with 4:10 left in the game to give Ambrose its first lead at 45-43.
“As a team our will is strong,” said Johnny Sugarman. “We’ve had a lot of games where we had to fight back or hold off a team that’s coming back. That was just another example. We’re a no quit team.”
Even after the Lumberjacks tied it at 45-all, Ambrose retook the lead with a sequence that might have gone down in Archers lore had they been able to hang on to the lead. Hudson Hughes missed a corner 3-pointer and Bradley Hansell made a diving save near the sideline to grab the offensive rebound. Hansell dished it to Blythe, who dished it to Johnny Sugarman, who dished it back to Hughes, who was open in the corner. Hughes made the most of his second chance and sank the 3-pointer with 2:40 left in the game.
It was the only points of the game for Hughes, Ambrose’s leading scorer this season. He spent most of the game in foul trouble.
Blythe added two more free throws to make it 50-45, but St. Maries scored the final six points of the game thanks to the rebounds off of missed free throws.
Johnny Sugarman had one last chance to put the Archers ahead in the closing seconds. With about nine seconds on the clock, he faked out Lumberjacks defender Randie Becktel, going to the left while Becktel tried to defend to the right. Gentry and Coleman Ross closed in on Sugarman as he got close to the net and Sugarman went under the net and tried to put in a layup from the other side, but it hit off the side of the rim and fell no good.
Gentry and Hansell went up for the rebound, but it bounced off of Hansell and out of bounds, Lumberjacks ball with 3.8 seconds left.
“When you’re playing, it happens really fast and you have to do split-second thinking,” said Johnny Sugarman, a junior. “But I’d go to that 10 out of 10 times. Lord willing, next year it will fall.”
St. Maries was able to get the ball inbounds to an open Gentry, who ran out the clock. All Ambrose could do was watch as Lumberjack players dog piled at center court, celebrating the team’s first state title since 1960.
“We have a strong tradition, this is our eighth straight year in the tournament,” said Ken Sugarman. “Our team is still young. We’re going to have a lot of guys back on the team next year who are very motivated, they’re not going to forget this game, it’s going to motivate them to work hard.”