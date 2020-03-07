The Cole Valley Christian boys basketball team didn't have any gas in its tank after an overtime loss the night before in the State 2A Tournament semifinals.
St. Maries topped the Chargers 47-29 in the third-place game Saturday at Capital High School.
The Lumberjacks opened a 29-14 lead by halftime.
Garrett Smith led Cole Valley (14-11) with eight points.
MALAD 46, NEW PLYMOUTH 40: The Dragons held off a Pilgrim rally in the fourth quarter of the consolation final.
Derek Hampton led New Plymouth (16-11) with 15 points.
NORTH FREMONT 42, WEST SIDE 37: In a back-and-forth state title game, the Huskies held off the Pirates in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Lenz led North Fremont with 20 points and Jordan Hess added 14.