It’s the 3A Snake River Valley Conference’s time to take center stage in the Idaho Press’ continued boys basketball previews.
The league has been among the best in the state. A team has played in three out of the last four state championship games and won two out of the last four titles.
Can the conference keep it up?
You decide.
FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES
Coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake
Last season: 21-5
State: Runner-up.
Key players: DaPri Weatherall, Sr., G; Josh Heneggeler, sr., F; Colton Capps, Sr., G
Notes: The Grizzlies have ruled the league over the last couple of years with back-to-back district titles. And if not for an uncharacteristic off shooting night in last year’s state title game against Sugar-Salem, it would be the state as well. But they have still played in three out of the last four state championships and won it all in 2018. However, graduation hit Fruitland hard. It lost eight seniors, including five All-SRV players. The Grizzlies still return a pair of All-SRV returners in Weatherall and Heneggeler. Hyrum Lindsey, a 6-foot-8 post also joins the fold after having to play on junior varsity last season following his transfer from New Plymouth. And Fruitland officially made Van Weerdhuizen and Lake their new head coaches after guiding the Grizzlies to a remarkable season last year despite all of the distractions. So the Grizzlies still could be the team to beat after all.
HOMEDALE TROJANS
Coach: Cam Long
Last season: 7-17
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Nelson Lomeli, Sr., G; Daniel Uranga, Sr., G; Jaxon Dines, Fr., G
Notes: The Trojans are still looking for their first state tournament appearance since 2014. There’s serious talk that this could be the year. Their new coach has taken multiple teams to state, including the girls team just last year. Homedale also brings back six returners, including a pair of All-SRV players in Lomeli and Uranga. The two just led the football team to its second straight state title game.
PARMA PANTHERS
Coach: Scot Garrick
Last season: 20-4
State: Consolation champion.
Key players: Joe Shaw, Sr., G; Stetson Beus, Sr., G; Kyle Powers, Sr., P
Notes: The Panthers have quietly been one of the most consistent teams in the state. They’ve made six straight tournament appearances — the most in the SRV — and brought home two state trophies during that span, including the big one in 2016. But Parma will be starting completely from scratch this season. It lost seven seniors, five of whom were All-SRV players. However, the Panthers still have the league’s reigning Coach of the Year in Garrick. They have also shown the ability to keep it going year after year no matter who's on the roster.
PAYETTE PIRATES
Coach: Mike Boudreau
Last season: 1-21
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Kodee Bennett, Jr., G; Ty Wynetska, So., G
Notes: The Pirates have fallen on hard times. They have the longest drought in the conference at six years, and last year was a new low. Payette’s record was the worst in the program in at least 13 years. It didn’t help that its coach at the time, Marc Berg, resigned in the middle of the season. Boudreau, who was the junior varsity coach, took over and is back again this season. That sort of stability could go a long way toward laying a foundation to get the program headed in the right direction again.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Coach: Brad Adolfson
Last season: 14-10
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Ande Jensen, Sr., G; Angel Magana, Sr., F; Brett Spencer, So., G
Notes: Middle of the pack. That’s been the Wolverines for six years now. They’ve been far from bad. But with just two state tournament appearances (2015, ‘17) since there’s been a lot left to be desired in that span. However, Weiser could put itself into that frontrunner category this season. No team has as much experience coming back as the Wolverines with seven returners, including two All-SRV players in Jensen and Magana. Add in a versatile player like Spencer, who was an All-SRV first-team quarterback in the fall, and Weiser could be more than just average this year.