The boys are up next in the Idaho Press’ basketball 2019-20 breakdown.
It begins with the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, which has been by far and away the best league in the state going on two decades now. Since 2003, the 5A SIC has won 11 state titles, including the last three.
Will its dominance over the rest of the state continue?
Find out here.
BOISE BRAVE
Coach: Manny Varela
Last season: 12-11
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Whitt Miller, So., W; Vince McFarland, Sr., W; Max Woodall, G, Sr.
Notes: Sometimes a loss or two can have a lasting effect on a team. It seems that way with the Brave. Two years ago, they were the unquestioned No. 1 team in the state. But a 50-42 upset loss to Centennial in the opening round of the district tournament changed all of that. Boise barely made state only to get eliminated in two games. It then missed state altogether last season. If the Brave are going to bounce back, they’re going to have to do so without their two best players from a year ago in Cole Alston and Emmett Plummer, who were both All-SIC players. But Boise should have a dynamic backcourt, led by Whitt Miller, an All-SIC honorable mention selection.
BORAH LIONS
Coach: Jeremy Dennis
Last season: 24-3
State: State champion.
Key players: Austin Bolt, Sr., F; Isaac Dewberry, Sr., G; Luke Hoetker, jr., G.
Notes: The Lions established themselves as the most storied program in the state by winning their record-breaking 12th state championship last season. They’ll look to add to that legacy this season. And the good news is Borah brings back one of the centerpieces of that team in Bolt. The 6-foot-4 Bolt earned All-SIC first-team honors last year. He comes into the season as arguably the state’s best player. Bolt will likely have to live up to that as he’s the only returning starter. The Lions lost Player of the Year Ellis Magnuson to Eastern Washington and two other all-league players in Kyler Castro and DeVaughn Williams. But Dewberry may offset those losses too. He did show a lot of athletic prowess off the bench last year and has good size at 6-1.
CAPITAL EAGLES
Coach: Scott Moore
Last season: 11-18
State: Qualified.
Key players: Aiden Fox, Sr., G; Jonah Blackham, Sr., P; Aidan Gray, Sr.
Notes: The Eagles were the surprise of the league last year. After finishing in a tie for eighth place in the regular season, they still managed to qualify for the state tournament. Do they have another surprise run in them this season? If so, Capital will have to do it without the 10 seniors and the three All-SIC players on its roster from a year ago. The cupboard isn’t completely bare, though. Blackham is a dynamic athlete whose been an All-SIC wideout in football the last couple of years. That, along with his 6-4 height, should translate onto the hardwood as well.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Coach: Josh Aipperspach
Last season: 11-11
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Garrett Cleverley, Sr., G; Tyson Leigh, Sr., G; Lukas Broadsword, Jr., F
Notes: The Patriots saw their postseason run where they played for a state trophy for three years in a row end last season. A new group of kids will now be tasked with trying to start up another streak. There are no All-SIC returners and Cleverley is the only starter back. But Broadsword is someone to be excited about. His 6-6 frame certainly should give Centennial a presence down low. And Aipperspach says this could be his best defensive team yet, which is saying something considering he had a squad play for a state title in 2017.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Coach: Dennis Kerfoot
Last season: 11-12
State: Qualified.
Key players: Tanner Hayhurst, Sr., G; Cam Churchill, Sr., G; Donovan Jones, So., F
Notes: The Mustangs ended a six-year playoff drought last season. But a return trip back may be easier said than done. Not only did they lose four starters from that team, but also their coach, Jeff Ranstrom, about three months ago for a criminal action he has since pleaded guilty to committing. However, Eagle retains a lot of familiarity with Kerfoot, whose been the assistant coach the last two seasons. He also knows a thing or two about winning. Kerfoot won a state title with Meridian in 1992. Combine that with Hayhurst, the SIC’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game and an All-SIC first-team player last season, and Eagle certainly has the capability of overcoming the inexperience and distractions.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Coach: Jeff Sanor
Last season: 13-10
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Donovan Sanor, Sr., G; McKay Anderson, Jr., G; Brody Rowbury, Jr., F
Notes: Meridian has been the long forgotten program of the West Ada District for quite some time now. State titles by Rocky Mountain and Mountain View in recent years coupled with the Warriors not even being in the postseason since 2006 can have that effect. It didn’t help either when they finished third in the regular season only to make a quick exit at districts with back-to-back double-digit losses. But there’s reason to believe those days could be over. Meridian brings back a loaded roster with three starters and eight returners overall. Sanor, an All-SIC second-team pick with 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season, will anchor that group.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Coach: Jon Nettleton
Last season: 12-15
State: Qualified.
Key players: Josh Gillespie, Jr., W; Leyton Smithson, So., G; Noah White, Jr., G
Notes: Only two teams in the conference have made state in each of the last four seasons. You can probably guess one right off the bat in Rocky Mountain. But probably not the second. It’s Mountain View. The Mavericks have quietly been one of the league’s most consistent teams even with constant roster turnover. Having a 15-year veteran coach in Nettleton is a big reason why. And despite another young group this season that includes no All-SIC players and three returners overall, including just one starter, recent history shows discounting them would be a mistake.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Coach: Dane Roy
Last season: 23-4
State: Consolation champion.
Key players: Briggs Ranstrom, Sr., W; Townsend Tripple, Sr., W; Cooper Frith, Sr., G
Notes: While the Grizzlies won their fifth consecutive state trophy last year, it was hard for them not to still be a little disappointed. That’s because a stunning first-round upset loss to Post Falls dashed their hopes of becoming the first 5A team to three-peat in 41 years. But with six returners, including nearly its entire starting lineup, Rocky Mountain could go on quite the revenge tour. It all starts with arguably the biggest 1-2 punch in the league in Ranstrom and Tripple. They both stand at 6-7 and were All-SIC first-team picks a season ago.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Coach: Aaron Sanders
Last season: 4-18
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Nathaniel Vasquez, Sr., G; Mason Perrine, Sr., F; Levi Teriipaia, Sr., F
Notes: The record from last season is a bit misleading. Yes the Hawks’ first season in the 5A SIC was a bit rough, but they still held their own in a lot of games despite the jump up. Skyview earned an early season win over perennial power Mountain View and eight of its 17 losses to conference opponents came by eight points or less. And with seven returners, including two starters, the Hawks should fair a little better in the league this year.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Coach: Travis Noble
Last season: 7-15
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Jake Stranzl, Sr., G; Nick Zenner, Sr., G; Jake Wessels, Jr., F
Notes: It was hard what to make of the Wolves last season. They were one of the only teams to beat state champion Borah and went toe-to-toe with Rocky Mountain. But then Timberline lost eight straight games to close the season. It will look for more consistency this year. The Wolves will have to do so with a pretty green team, though. They bring back just three returners. However, if Timberline can play more like the team from the first half of last season, it could challenge for its first state tournament spot since 2015.