The 4A Southern Idaho Conference has been competitive over the years, but a state championship has eluded the league for a decade now.
And the team to do last capture a title, Skyview in 2009, isn’t even in the conference anymore. You’d have to go back nearly 20 years with Vallivue in 2001 for the last current member to win it all.
Can the league end the Treasure Valley’s longest championship find out?
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Coach: Ryan Kerns
Last season: 15-9
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Nick Wolter, Sr., G; Johvan Dillion, Sr., G; Jack Grubb, Jr., C
Notes: The Knights won the SIC championship last season. But they saw their string of District III titles end at three. If that wasn’t bad enough, Bishop Kelly missed out on the state entirely for the first time since 2012 after surprisingly being bounce early at districts. However, Bishop Kelly seems more than capable of getting back to its dominant ways this year. The Knights are well-coached with Kerns, who was the Coach of the Year in 2018-19. And Wolter, an All-SIC honorable mention selection last season, is a good piece to build around. If they can get back Matt Heffner, who tore his ACL in the preseason for football, watch out.
CALDWELL COUGARS
Coach: Derrick Boles
Last season: 3-17
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Matt Worwood, Sr., G; Ian Phillips, Sr., F; Anthony Narravro, Sr., G
Notes: The Cougars have had very little to be excited over the last 20 years. They have exactly two state tournament appearances during that span. And since their last one in 2016, they’ve won a grand total of nine games with just three of those being in league play. But with five returners and the arrival of Boles, there is some actual buzz. He has an impressive background with stops at Treasure Valley Community College and the Idaho Stampede. He also has an inspirational story, surviving a pair of massive strokes two years ago, and is a motivational speaker to boot. So if anyone is going to revive the program, it’s him.
COLUMBIA WILDCATS
Coach: Trevor Morris
Last season: 19-8
State: Qualified.
Key players: Austin Collett, Sr., G; Joe Schulkins, Jr., G
Notes: The Wildcats had the best season in program history a year ago. They won their first district championship and qualified for state for the first time ever. It came just a few years after Columbia suffered through a 54-game losing streak. But nearly all of the cornerstones of last year’s special group are gone. Coach Tennison Tripple resigned unexpectedly. All-SIC players Jake Poulton and Tripp Pugmire graduated. And another All-SIC selection in Jaylen Alexander moved to California. So with the cupboard bare, Morris will have his work cut out for him.
EMMETT HUSKIES
Coach: Dave Dust
Last season: 3-17
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Tanner Wilkerson, So., G; Harry Mumford, Jr., G; Riley Weekes, Sr., W
Notes: After gradually increasing their win total in the first two years in the SIC, the Huskies took a hard step back last season. And that was with an All-SIC first-team player on the roster in Brett Kern, who set the program’s single-season scoring record at 24 points per game. But he’s gone and Emmett is now left with a lot of fresh faces. Mumford and Weekes did start last season, while Wilkerson provided a good amount of minutes off the bench as just a freshman. However, the Huskies look like they’re going to be in rebuilding mode.
KUNA KAVEMEN
Coach: Pete Longgood
Last season: 14-10
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Sean Austin, Jr., G; Lance Ray, Sr., G; Zach Williams, Sr., G
Notes: The Kavemen appeared poised to snap their postseason drought a season ago. They finished second in the conference during the regular season. But Kuna suffered an unexpected early exit at districts. And now nearly all of its players, including Troy Patterson, an All-SIC first-team selection, and Preston Chandler (Eastern Oregon) are gone. The Kavemen only have two returners. But the one starter they do bring back is a good one. Austin, who just led the football team to a state championship, was an All-SIC second-team pick last season. So if anyone can take Kuna to state for the first time since 2012, it’s him.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Coach: Andy Harrington
Last season: 16-12
State: Qualified.
Key players: Tyler Robinett, Sr., F; Cash Cowdery, Jr., G; Sy Eaton, Sr., G
Notes: With a starting lineup that featured zero seniors, Middleton still punched its ticket to state for the fourth time in five years. So, if the Vikings are going to win the first state championship in program history, this seems like a good year to do it. No team in the league brings back more than the Vikings. Middleton has four starters returning. None of whom will be bigger than Robinett, an All-SIC first-teamer a year ago. He is also committed to the College of Idaho The Vikings did suffer a big loss when 6-5, 297-pound Gaard Memmelaar elected to graduate early to enroll at the University of Washington early for football. But they will still have more than enough talent to go around.
NAMPA BULLDOGS
Coach: Derek Pegram
Last season: 16-9
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Donavon Estrada, Sr., G; Gavin White, Sr., C; Colton Seable, Jr., W
Notes: Even though Pegram hasn’t taken the Bulldogs to the playoffs, the job he’s done in turning the program around has been nothing short of incredible. Before his arrival in 2017, Nampa had been through two different coaches, including dismissing one before the season due to alleged past transgressions, and had won just 10 games in two years. Pegram has more than doubled that already and had the Bulldogs within one win from qualifying for the state play-in game a year ago. While Nampa only brings back three returners, one of them is Estrada. He is coming off a football season where he accounted for nearly 4,000 yards and 45 TD’s. But he’s pretty good on a basketball court too. Estrada was an All-SIC second-team pick last season. So Nampa’s continued trend upwards is likely to continue.
RIDGEVUE WARHAWKS
Coach: Neil Stutzman
Last season: 7-13
State: Did not qualify.
Key players: Matthew Flake, Sr., F; Issas Albor, Sr., G; Ethan Murdock, Jr., P
Notes: Three years into their history, the Warhawks have been more or less the same. They’ve won seven games in each of their three seasons. So Stuzman is hoping his program takes a step forward in year No. 4. That very well could happen with a dynamic duo in Flake and Albor, who between them are averaging almost 29 points pre game. Flake earned All-SIC honorable mention honors last year with 15.2 ppg, while Albor was close behind at 13.4. But they're about it when it comes to experience. So Ridgevue will likely need others around them to step up if it's to see improvements.
VALLIVUE FALCONS
Coach: Mario Betancourt
Last season: 15-13
State: Qualified.
Key players: Mike Fitts, Sr., G; Max Villarreal, Sr., F; Lan Larison, sr., G
Notes: The Falcons have had arguably the best run in the conference over the last three years. They’ve made the state tournament every year and played for a trophy twice, including coming within an overtime of winning it all in 2017. This from a program that hadn’t been to state since 2010. But almost everyone from those teams are gone. Two-time SIC Player of the Year Amoro Lado is at Chipola College in Florida, while the orchestrator, Ryan Lundgren, left for an assistant job with the College of Southern Idaho. However, Betancourt was Lundgren’s right-hand man during that prolific stretch. He’s been there for a decade in fact. And Vallivue still has some talented pieces in Fitts and Larison, who was just named the SIC Player of the Year in football. So the run could very well continue this season.