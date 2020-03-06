The Cole Valley Christian boys basketball team came oh so close Friday.

The Chargers fell 69-64 to the defending State 2A champion, North Fremont, in overtime in a semifinal showdown at Capital High School.

North Fremont (21-2) will meet West Side (23-4) in the state title game at the Ford Idaho Center today. Tipoff is at 1:40 p.m.

Cole Valley (14-10) will meet St. Maries (18-6) to decide third place at Capital this morning at 11.

North Fremont led 38-30 going into the fourth quarter before the Chargers began a comeback.

Haydon Harmon led Cole Valley with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Lakota Steele added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cole Valley made 11 of 28 attempts from 3-point range.

Jordan Lenz led North Fremont with 23 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Hess added 22 points and eight rebounds.

