The Middleton boys basketball team found itself in a hole Saturday.

The Vikings were able to climb out with a big second half as Middleton fended off rival Kuna, 61-54, to capture third in the State 4A Tournament at Borah High School.

Kuna led 30-24 at halftime, but Middleton took the lead by outscoring the Kavemen 20-9 in the third quarter.

Sy Eaton led Middleton (23-4) with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Tyler Robinett had a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Cash Cowdery added 13 points and six rebounds.

Sean Austin led Kuna (18-9) with 15 points and six rebounds.

PRESTON 59, MOSCOW 43: The Indians raced to a 35-17 lead by halftime and didn't look back in the state championship game.

Cooper Hobson led Preston with 17 points.

Benny Kitchel led Moscow with 12 points.

