The Fruitland boys basketball team put a disappointing loss in the State 3A Tournament semifinals behind it Saturday.
The Grizzlies got out to a 32-12 lead in the first quarter, running away from the Filer Wildcats 88-65 to capture third pace at Meridian High School.
Fruitland (24-3) shot nearly 50% from the field, making 30 of 62 shots.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 17 points and eight rebounds and Dapri Weatherall had a team-high 18 points. Josh Henggeler added 16 points and six rebounds and Nolan Bower had 12 points and six rebounds.
SUGAR-SALEM 72, KIMBERLY 54: The Diggers defended their state championship, rolling past the Bulldogs.
The Diggers opened a 43-28 lead by halftime.
Crew Clark led Sugar-Salem with 21 points and four rebounds and Hadley Miller added 20 points and seven assists.