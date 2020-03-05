MERIDIAN — Both coaches cringed when they saw their 3A state tournament pairing.
“Oh no, not them!’’
Despite the geographic difference, the programs at Fruitland and Snake River are very familiar with each other, the two schools hooking up in four of the last five state tournaments.
“I know I’m sick of facing Snake River, and I’m sure they’re sick of us,’’ Fruitland co-coach Willie Lake said after his Grizzlies held off the Panthers 71-59 in Thursday’s 3A opener. “I saw it when it came out and I thought ‘not again.’"
Snake River’s Robert Coombs echoed his peer.
“I’m sure they’re tired of us and I know we’re tired of them,’’ said the Panthers’ 26-year coach, who has been on the wrong end of all four matchups. “They’re just a real good group. They’ve got size and a couple good shooters. That’s every coaches’ dream, that combination.’’
Fruitland (23-2) takes on Kimberly (22-1) in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown Friday. Tipoff is at 6:15 p.m.
One week after a shocking upset to Homedale in the District III championship game and losing senior Colton Capps to a knee injury, Fruitland co-coach Mark Van Weerdhuizen liked the way his top-ranked Grizzlies stuck to their original quest.
“Our ultimate goal was to get to state. We did that, it was just different where we fell. That’s the only thing that changed,’’he said. “Yes, they were down but they look at it as a challenge and I think they showed that today.’’
Fruitland flexed its inside muscle in the second period. It was Coombs’ major concern coming in. Leading 18-17 early in the period, the Grizzlies finished off the half with a 22-9 run to lead 40-26 at intermission, repeatedly getting inside the Panthers zone and man defenses. Fruitland finished the half hitting on 16 of 29 (55%) from the floor, many of those coming off its seven offensive rebounds in the half.
“Seven offensive rebounds, that’s 14 points right there. And I’ve got them for 16 (offensive rebounds) for the game,’’ the Panthers’ coach said of Fruitland’s success inside. “Offensive rebounds, I think that was the key to the ballgame. Sixteen offensive rebounds, that’s a big difference in any game.’’
Six-foot-4 forward Hyrum Lindsey led the Grizzlies inside attack, finishing with 10 of his team-high 20 points while pulling down seven of his eight rebounds prior to halftime. And it wasn’t just inside where he flexed his muscle.
“He’s a good player, an all-around good player,’’ Coombs said. “Those two (3-pointers) he hit were huge. We made that little run early in the fourth, but those 3s really took the wind out of us.’’
Snake River had pulled to within 56-48 with seven minutes remaining in the game before Lindsey buried the two extra-pointers within 40 seconds of each other to end any threat of late-game heroics.
“I’m very, very happy with the fight we showed today,’’ said Lake, who got 13 points each from Joe Henggler, Josh Henggler and Nolan Bower, who also pulled down 10 rebounds. “We played very, very hard today and that is a tribute to them. I’m very proud of what they did today.’’
Now the Grizzlies turn their attention to Kimberly.
“It’s a sense of excitement, to be on this side of the bracket and face a team like Kimberly and a player like (Dawson) Cummings,’’ Van Weerdhuizen said as his team chases his program’s sixth title and second in three years. “We feel like if we play well, like we can play, we have a real good shot against them.’’
FILER 40, HOMEDALE 37: 3A District III champion Homedale couldn't keep its Cinderella story going as the Trojans fell in the first round of the 3A State Tournament.
Spencer Fisher had 10 points for Homedale (11-13), while Arnulfo Llamas and Ricardo Hernandez both scored six.
Miguel Perez had 12 points to lead the Wildcats (11-14) to victory.
KIMBERLY 77, MARSH VALLEY 64: The Bulldogs (22-1) opened a 43-35 lead in the first half en route to the win over the Eagles (16-11).
Peyton Bair led Kimberly with 22 points and five rebounds and Dawson Cummins added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Cody Hansen led Marsh Valley with 19 points and five rebounds and Bracken Howell had 18 points.
SUGAR-SALEM 63, KELLOGG 48: The defending state champion Diggers (18-5) used a 15-4 outburst in the third quarter to pull away from the Wildcats (16-7).
Tanner Harris led the Diggers with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Gavin Luna led Kellogg with 12 points and five rebounds.