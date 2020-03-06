The undefeated Lakeside boys basketball team will seek to finish the year that way.
For the second straight day, No. 1-ranked Lakeside cruised in the State 1A Division II Tournament, topping Dietrich 76-59 at Caldwell High School.
The Knights (23-0) will take on Cascade (20-4) this morning in the state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 9:30.
On Thursday, Lakeside hammered Garden Valley 95-69.
The Knights used a 48-34 outburst in the second half to pull away from Dietrich on Thursday.
Talon Twoteeth led Lakeside with 24 points and six rebounds and Day Day Higgins and Kenyon Spotted Horse each scored 15.
CASCADE 73, NORTH GEM 68: The Ramblers held off the Cowboys in the fourth quarter to move into the title game.
Blake Thurston led Cascade with 36 points, five rebounds and five steals and Cody Moosman had 19 points.