The lone undefeated boys basketball team in Idaho stated its case Thursday.
Lakeside poured it on in a 95-69 win over Garden Valley in a State 1A Division II opener at Caldwell High School.
The No. 1-ranked Knights (22-0) led 54-32 at halftime.
Kenyon Spotted Horse led Lakeside with 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting and added 10 rebounds and six steals. Day Day Higgins had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Covy Kelly led Garden Valley (16-4) with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
CASCADE 62, CAREY 47: The Ramblers (19-4) rambled past the Panthers (17-8) in the second half.
Trailing 26-18 at halftime, Cascade sprinted by the Panthers 44-21 in the final two quarters.
Michael Onaindia led Cascade with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Hunter Smith led Carey with 17 points and nine rebounds.
NORTH GEM 79, TIMBERLINE 50: The Cowboys (17-5) had no difficulty with the Spartans (16-4).
The Cowboys outscored the Spartans 42-27 in the second half.
James Bodily made 15 of 19 shots from the field, finishing with 37 points and six rebounds.
Carson Sellers led Timberline with 14 points and five rebounds.
DIETRICH 78, MACKAY 71, OT: The Blue Devils (19-7) held off the Miners (19-5) in a wild state opener.
The teams combined for 31 points in overtime.
Jeff Shaw led Dietrich with 34 points and Rhys Dill had 15 rebounds.
Chase Green led Mackay with 29 points and 11 rebounds.