Paul Yenor had made 14 of 16 shots, scoring 29 points and pulling down 49 rebounds as the Ambrose boys basketball team opened the 1A Division I State Tournament with a 56-49 win against Kamiah.
The Archers (22-2) advance to today's semifinal game where they will face Potlatch at 8 p.m. at Vallivue High.
Johnny Sugarman had seven points for Ambrose, while Ben Blythe had six points.
Kevin Mercer led Kamiah (17-9) with 12 points.
GRACE 63, LIBERTY CHARTER 51: The Grizzlies (15-10) pulled away from the Patriots (15-10) in the second half.
Liberty Charter trailed 26-24 at halftime, but Grace proved too difficult in the final two quarters.
Connor Gardner led Liberty Charter with 17 points and four rebounds and Alex Bistriceanu had 13 points.
Gage Stoddard led Grace with 17 points and five steals.
POTLATCH 64, RIVERSTONE 41: The Loggers took the wood to the Otters in the third quarter.
The Loggers outscored Riverstone 36-17 in the third period.
Ethan Hunt led Riverstone with 13 points and Nick Liebich had 12 and eight rebounds.
Brayden Hadaller led Potlatch with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
LAPWAI 52, OAKLEY 44: The Wildcats (21-3) rebounded from a slow start.
Oakley opened a 21-9 lead in the first quarter, but Lapwai used a 24-11 finish in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Titus Yearout led Lapwai with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Robert Wybenga led Oakley (18-6) with 10 points.