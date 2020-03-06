MERIDIAN — Standing ovations rarely come this early in a ballgame.
But Dawson Cummins earned this one. And the several afterward, too.
The reigning 3A player of the year exploded for 23 of his 30-point total in the first half Friday to help his Bulldogs run away from No. 1-ranked Fruitland 55-37 to reach today’s 3A state title game.
Kimberly will meet (23-1) will take on Sugar-Salem (19-5) in the title game today at the Ford Idaho Center. Tipoff is at 3:50 p.m.
Highlighting the Bulldogs’ second period run was the 6-foot-2 Cummins’ drive down the lane, slamming down a two-hand dunk, while being fouled in the process. Both sides of the Meridian High gymnasium exploded in appreciation and awe.
“Yeah, that was probably my favorite one,’’ said a beaming Cummins, whose team led 35-18 at the intermission. “That one felt pretty good.’’
Kimberly coach Shawn Freeman had seen his senior soar before, but this was a special one.
“Wow, never seen him get any higher than that one,’’ the sixth-year coach said of Cummins, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in the game. “I think it was the environment. It was really something in here tonight and I think he was feeling it.
“I’ve known him since eighth grade. He’s a phenomenal kid.’’
And how.
“Elite, he’s an elite player,’’ said Fruitland co-coach Willie Lake, whose team takes on Filer in the third-place game at 11 a.m. at Meridian High. “He’s a complete player.’’
Kimberly only lost to 4A Canyon Ridge this season, yet could never eclipse Fruitland on top of the 3A rankings. That proved to be a motivator Friday.
“Our kids have had Fruitland circled all season. We knew we had to go through them,’’ Freeman said. “They’ve been ranked ahead of us all year. I could feel it tonight. We were ready.’’
Along with Cummins, Kimberly’s zone defense was key. Along with holding Fruitland to 29% shooting while forcing 13 first-half turnovers, the Bulldogs were able to limit the larger Grizzlies on the offensive glass where they have dominated all season.
“We knew we had to lock down on defense. It was work and grind,’’ said Cummins, who has signed at College of Southern Idaho for baseball but the basketball coach is talking to him. “It felt great. That is what we wanted to do.’’
“We knew their size was going to be a problem for us,’’ said Freeman, whose team outrebounded the Grizzlies 40-36. “We knew we had our work cut out for us and work we did.’’
“We didn’t help ourselves. We got good looks but, unfortunately, we didn’t hit them,’’ Fruitland co-coach Mark Van Weerdhuizen said after his team’s 32% shooting for the game. “But, hey, that’s the way it is sometimes. That’s basketball.’’
While Brant Etherington backed up Cummins with 10 points, Nolan Bower was Fruitland’s lone player in double figures with 15 points, while Hyrum Lindsey had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who shouldn’t have problems seeking a third-place trophy after finishing 2019 with runner-up honors.
“We got what we thought we were going to get. We just didn’t knock them down tonight,’’ said Lake. “We got ourselves in a 10-point hole and that’s tough to dig yourself out of against a good team like Kimberly.
“These guys will be ready tomorrow. I’m sure of that. And I know they’ll play real hard.’’