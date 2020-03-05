The Cole Valley Christian boys basketball team used a hot start to its advantage Thursday.
The Chargers opened a 13-point lead in the first half and eased past the Malad Dragons 64-46 in a State 2A Tournament opener at Capital High School.
Cole Valley (14-9) moves to the semifinals where it will meet North Fremont tonight at 8.
The Chargers took a 31-18 lead into halftime, thanks to a 20-9 margin in the second quarter.
Haydon Harmon led Cole Valley with 17 points and eight rebounds and Garrett Smith had 11 points. David Denmain led a 41-25 advantage on the board with 10 rebounds.
Tom Simpson had 16 points for Malad.
WEST SIDE 55, MELBA 45: The Mustangs (15-9) rebounded from a sluggish start to take 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
But West Side (22-4) took over in the final quarter in the state opener.
Caleb Fong led Melba with 18 points and three assists. Joe Reiber added 12 points.
Bryler Shurtliff led West Side with 22 points.
ST. MARIES 48, NEW PLYMOUTH 40: The Lumberjacks (18-5) held off the Pilgrims (15-10) in a state opener.
The Lumberjacks, state runners-up last year, opened a 28-21 lead by halftime.
Jesus Valdez led New Plymouth with 10 points and seven assists.
Eli Gibson led St. Maries with 13 points and four assists.
NORTH FREMONT 45, GRANGEVILLE 35: North Fremont held Grangeville without a point in the first quarter, as the Huskies advanced to the 2A State semifinals.
Jordan Lenz led North Fremont (20-2) with 14 points, while Luke Hill scored 11.
Aiden Anderson had nine points for Grangeville (11-12).