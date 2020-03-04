Paul Yenor is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.
He is the likely 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year with 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
And a three and soon-to-be four-time All-1A Division I WIC player.
So the possible nicknames for the Ambrose boys basketball senior forward are endless.
But Lumpy? That’s the name that will be directed at him during the state tournament.
No. 3 Ambrose (21-2) will play Kamiah (17-8) at 8 p.m. Thursday in a state opener at Vallivue High School.
"When you say Paul I'm like, 'Who?,'" said Meridian coach Jeff Sanor, who coached him at Boise Slam. "I really don't know him by another name. But in all seriousness, he is one of the real special kids in this graduating class. Yeah, he's a talented basketball player, but I'm telling you what, to be around him as a young man is really a treat."
Yenor's father Scott came up with the name. His son was a perfectly average 9-pound baby at birth. But he quickly started putting on weight.
And Lumpy was born. He eventually shed the baby weight, but not the name.
It stuck with him through his playing days with Hoop Dreams, Boise Slam and Idaho Select. And it followed him over to high school. Even Ambrose coach Ken Sugarman, who is only in his second year with the program, was quick to catch on.
The nickname still weirdly fits him, particularly his personality.
Yenor is always trying to make those around him laugh. He does this by trying new dunks in practice — some of which get rim checked — offering crazy what if scenarios to Sugarman, which include him taking half-court shots and belting out the lyrics to every song.
"It's that fun-loving nature that keeps everybody loose," Sugerman said. "He's got a really good easygoing personality that's a people attractor. He's a hard guy not to love."
The name isn’t the oddest one out there, though. Not even in his own family.
That belongs to his younger brother, Mark. Everyone calls the 5-10 sixth-grader Biscuit.
Basketball also runs in the family.
Biscuit is working his way through the middle school scene, mom played in college at Division II University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and older brother Travis is currently the second-leading scorer for Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Yenor has made a name for himself too. And it isn’t Lumpy.
He started as a freshman. He was the lone freshman to make the All-WIC team.
He’s earned all-league first-team honors the last two seasons.
And he’s won two consolation state championships.
His final year with the program hasn’t been any different.
Yenor is largely responsible for the second-best offense in the classification at 64.4 points per game. And he’s anchored the toughest defense in the state at 36.5 ppg. Yenor will play in the 17th annual Idaho All-Star Game at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene on March 14.
"He's kind of a Swiss Army Knife kind of player," said Sugarman, who recruited Travis to the Master's University. "He can go inside, outside, handle the ball, defend and is really a good passer for the position he plays. He's got a really good basketball IQ and a very unselfish bent around him. It's one of the strengths of our team."
It’s all resulted in another stellar season for the Archers.
They’ve won all but two games by double-digits, including a win over 4A Emmett, on their way to a sixth consecutive WIC title and the third district championship in four years.
Ambrose’s only hiccups have been to 2A Nampa Christian and most recently to second-ranked Potlatch. The Archers fell behind by 16 points in the first quarter and were unable to dig themselves out of that hole in a 57-44 loss on Feb. 8. A rematch in the semifinals could await.
"Obviously, we kind of see them as the favorite having played in the championship game last year and having pretty much their whole team back," Sugarman said. "So that's kind of our target. But I think we feel really confident after playing that game and learning the things we did. We'd love to get another shot."
The Archers’ seventh straight postseason trip will in all likelihood be the final games of Yenor’s prolific career. He’s decided to put all of his attention on school despite significant interest.
"I don't think it's hit me quite yet," Yenor said. "But basketball has blessed me beyond words. It's been an amazing experience and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
So Yenor would like nothing more than to go out with a state championship — something Travis did at Ambrose in 2016.
But he’ll always have “Lumpy” no matter where he goes. And he wouldn't have it any other way.
"I don't even think twice about it," Yenor said. "It's probably the coolest nickname out there right now."