NAMPA — Earlier this season, ESPN college basketball analysis Sean Farnham gave the Owyhee boys basketball team a moniker they’ve embraced since.
During the Damien Classic in California in December, Farnham — who coached Owyhee sophomore Liam Campbell in California and has been following the team — told the Storm that they would be considered villains this season and to embrace the role.
After a day full of upsets on the first day at the 5A state tournament, Owyhee now finds itself the top remaining seed. The No. 2 Storm were the only high seed to advance past the quarterfinal on Thursday as Owyhee beat Southern Idaho Conference rival Mountain View 56-45 to advance to the semifinals where it will face No. 6 Meridian at 7 p.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center.
“I’m pretty sure there are some other teams from the SIC that were rooting for Mountain View there, which has happened a lot this year,” said Owyhee coach Andy Harrington. “You want to be the hunted. If you’re not the hunted, then you’re hunting. We want that challenge and we embrace it and that’s what we try to tell our guys, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot, which we have all year.”
The first-year team, representing the West Ada School District’s newest high school which opened in the fall, certainly wasted no time getting on everybody’s radar. Featuring three NCAA recruits, the Storm have been favorites in the SIC and Idaho all season and even turned some heads at out of state tournaments.
On Thursday, they won the first state tournament game in program history. While other winners in the tournament — No. 8 Centennial, No. 6 Meridian and No. 5 Rigby — celebrated beating higher seeded teams, the Storm’s celebration was muted in comparison. It was a sense of ‘act like you’ve been there before,’ even though Owyhee never has.
“We were expected to win that game,” said senior Jack Payne, who finished with 11 points. “We lose that game, it’s an upset. There were upsets all day. We’re just happy we’re contending for a state title.”
The Storm (22-3) watched Centennial take down top-seeded Lake City in the first game of the day, then were in a shootaround when they heard No. 4 Eagle lost to Rigby. Aware of all the upsets happening, Owyhee was determined to not let the same fate befall it.
“We weren’t going to let that happen,” said Campbell, who had 12 points and eight rebounds. “That’s all we were thinking about.”
Owyhee made sure to take the lead early, with a pair of Payne 3-pointers giving the Storm an 8-4 lead in the first quarter, one it never surrendered. Owyhee kept building its lead through the first and second quarters, taking a 34-20 lead into halftime.
The lead reached its peak at 37-20, with Titus Bailey hitting a 3-pointer early in the half. But the second half proved to be far from a cakewalk for the Storm.
Mountain View was able to chip away with the lead through the second half, with Nate Ojukwu pulling the Mavericks (15-10) within 47-42 with a basket off an offensive rebound with just under four minutes left.
Owyhee also dug itself into a hole late in the game by making just two of its first ten free throws of the second half. The Storm led 50-45 with a little more than a minute left of the clock when Payne missed two free throws. But Barrett Fernandez had a big offensive rebound for Owyhee, and Harrington was able to call a timeout. The Storm got the ball back in Payne’s hands and after he was fouled again, Payne sank both.
It sparked a 6 for 8 finish from the free-throw line to close out the game.
“I think it was just deep breaths,” Payne said about what changed at the line. “We were all super excited to be there, and once we took our deep breaths, it was going in no matter what.”
Ojukwu led the Mavericks with a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
NO. 6 MERIDIAN 71, NO. 3 MADISON 67: Featuring plenty of new faces, the Meridian Warriors are still at the state tournament and are still defending their title for at least one more day.
The Warriors overcame a 10-point second half deficit to beat Madison on Thursday and set up a semifinal date with Owyhee.
“Some of us have been here so we know what this arena feels like,” said senior Ethan Pearce. “If we just play our game, it will work out great for us.”
The Storm lost four senior starters from the team that won the state title last year, but guys like Pearce, who were role players coming off the bench, have found themselves in bigger roles this year. On Thursday, both Pearce and Ramos scored 17 points, while Ladu Kaden scored 15.
“I feel like the players that returned took over, became captains and kept our team straight,” said Ramos. “Most of our team we’re new to varsity and we’re new to each other. So, we’re trying to mesh together and right now it looks good.”
Meridian (18-9) found itself trailing 49-39 early in the third quarter, but finished the third on a 13-3 run. Davis Thacker hit a basket and free throw late in the third to tie the game at 52 heading into the final quarter.
“We’re just taught well,” Ramos said. “We stay composed, we didn’t get up or down. We stayed level and we just played our game.”
After the two teams went back and forth through much of the final quarter, Nate Reynolds put the Warriors ahead for good with a corner 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining, making it 64-61. Ramos added a layup to make it 66-61 and Meridian made its free throws the rest of the way to secure the win.
“I think it just shows a lot of togetherness,” Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said about the comeback. “They really care about each other, they want to fight for each other, and that’s what they did.”