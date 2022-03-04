NAMPA — Cinderella is playing for a state title.
A day after upsetting top-seeded Lake City in the opening round of the 5A boys basketball state tournament, No. 8 Centennial kept its run going another day, beating No. 5 Rigby 61-53 on Friday to advance to today’s state title game against Owyhee.
“It’s what we’ve worked for our whole lives,” said senior Tyler Shipp, who led the Patriots with 17 points. “Ever since our childhood, we’ve been dreaming of a state championship. To give ourselves an opportunity, it’s amazing. But the job’s not finished yet.”
The Patriots (16-10) came into the Ford Idaho Center this week largely an afterthought to those outside the program. But Centennial came in and shook up the tournament with a 72-67 win against Lake City, the No. 1 ranked team all season in the state media poll on Thursday. Friday, the Patriots showed they weren't satisfied being a one-hit wonder.
“This group, I can’t say enough about them,” said Centennial coach Josh Aipperspach. “That was another quality ballclub we played. They’re big, tough, strong and that’s hard to turn the page after yesterday. These guys show resilience, they just buying into everything.”
Centennial will be playing in its first state title game since 2017 and looking to take home its first championship since 2003. Aipperspach was an assistant coach on that team under his father, Tom, who also won a state title with the Patriots in 1995.
“Just to see the improvements this group has made all year, it’s all about them,” said Aipperspach. “I would be so happy for these guys, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t even know how to express my emotions about how I would feel like for those guys.”
After taking a 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Patriots started building separation against the Trojans in the second quarter, outscoring Rigby 17-5 to take a 35-22 halftime lead. The Patriots were keyed by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Shipp, who had five 3-pointers in the first half, to turn a 24-19 lead into a 33-19 one quickly.
“I had an off game yesterday, so that was for my team. We needed something to get going and I just shot for them and played for them," Shipp said. "When I hit, I hit. That was it.”
Even though the Patriots were able to maintain a 45-35 lead going into the fourth quarter, they still had to hold off a late charge from the Trojans. A 3-pointer from Rigby’s Karson Barber, followed by two free throws from Sam Kunz, cut the lead to 48-42, the closest Rigby got to catching Centennial.
Hayden Fletcher had two free throws to extend the Patriots’ lead back to eight with four minutes remaining, then Kaden Christensen hit a bucket to make it 52-42.
Centennial hit 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to secure the win and send the Patriots to a game where they will have a shot at winning a state title not many saw coming, at least not two days ago.
“I think people are starting to believe a little bit,” said Christensen, who finished with 14 points. “We made it here as an 8-seed, it’s really incredible what we’ve done as a team.”
And now that the Patriots have made it this far, the only acceptable way they believe they can finish the season is pulling off the ultimate shocker and taking home a state title.
“We win, that’s all we can do,” Shipp said. “We didn’t come this far to lose.”
LAKE CITY 62, EAGLE 53: The top-seeded Timberwolves bounced back after getting upset on Thursday.
The Timberwolves led 40-32 after three quarters in the loser-out game.
Nathan Hocking led Lake City with 21 points.
Donovan Jones led Eagle with 16 points.
MADISON 43, MOUNTAIN VIEW 42: The Bobcats held off a Mavericks rally in the loser-out game.
Logan Crane led Madison with 12 points.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 19 points and seven rebounds.