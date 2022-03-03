NAMPA — Before taking on top-seeded Lake City in the opening round of the 5A boys basketball state tournament on Thursday, Centennial wore warmup shirts that read “Believe” on the front of them.
Over the ensuing 90 minutes, the Patriots certainly made believers out of those inside the Ford Idaho Center. Centennial went toe-to-toe with the Timberwolves, the No. 1-ranked team in the state media poll all season, and came away with a 72-67 upset win, sending the No. 8 Patriots to today’s semifinal against Rigby.
“I think no one outside our 13-guy roster and the guys on the coaching staff, no one outside of them believed we were going to even make state,” said Kaden Christensen, who led Centennial with 27 points. “Now we just beat the No. 1 seed. I don’t think anyone outside Centennial believed.”
Centennial (15-10), playing in its first state tournament since 2018, came into the tournament with a 3-6 record against teams playing at state this week, with some of those losses coming by margins of 29, 30, 25 and 33 points. But against the Timberwolves (22-2), the Patriots were able to stick to their game plan, never facing a deficit of more than eight points and hitting free throws at the end to close the game out.
“When we found out we were playing (Lake City), I can’t tell you how many hours of film we watched,” said Centennial coach Josh Aipperspach. “In the end, we knew we had the guys. We’ve been doubted all year, and I know what these guys could do. We believe, we had been believing all week when we ran through some stuff. We’ve got some fighters in there. Our back has been against the wall all year and these guys believed in them, believed in us and just went out and took care of business.”
From the start, the Patriots showed that they were at the Ford Idaho Center to do more than play the role of the proverbial underdog. The top 3-point shooting team in the Southern Idaho Conference this season, Centennial found success from long range early as the Timberwolves failed to cover the shooters.
Within the first three minutes of the game, Weston Johnson had hit two 3-pointers and Kyle Schabot hit a third, giving Centennial an early 11-2 lead. The Patriots shot 6 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half, helping them take a 35-31 lead into halftime.
“I just kind of got going early and I found my rhythm,” said Johnson, who added another 3-pointer late in the first quarter and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. “I haven’t really shot a lot this year. But if I was open, I knew I was going to shoot it in this game, because there was nothing to lose, we’re playing the No. 1 seed. I just fired and got going.”
Lake City opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take a lead and extended its advantage to as much as 48-40 late in the third quarter before Schabot ended a run with three points the old-fashioned way.
Johnson hit a jump shot with 3:37 left in the game to put Centennial on top 55-54. It was the last field goal the Patriots made in the game, but clutch free throw shooting came through, allowing the Patriots to hold on the lead.
Down the stretch, Centennial shot 17 of 20 from the free-throw line. Lake City’s Kolton Mitchell, who finished with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left cutting Centennial’s lead to 66-64, but Schabot responded with two free throws to make it a two-possession game. The Timberwolves never got within one possession after that.
“We work on it every day, our coach tells us every day free throws win games,” said Christensen, who was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line. “We practice every day and at that point, at the end of the game, it’s just natural.”
NO. 5 RIGBY 54, NO. 4 EAGLE 52: Eagle rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second quarter to take a lead in the final quarter, but a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt by Tyler Peters bounced off the rim no good, sending the Mustangs to the consolation bracket.
The Mustangs (20-5) found themselves trailing 29-9 early in the second quarter, after Rigby opened the frame with a 10-0 run. But Eagle mounted an 18-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to retake the lead before ultimately falling short.
“It took us a while to get settled in, but unfortunately we dug a hole that was a little too deep,” said Eagle coach Cody Pickett. “We came back, got up five and credit to them, they hit some good shots and we shot 46% from the free-throw line. You can’t shoot 46% and expect to win a game like that. I’m so proud of them the way we battled back, it just hurts we weren’t able to close it out."
Eagle was able to cut the deficit to 45-40 with Peters hitting a buzzer at the end of the third quarter, then took the lead in the first minute of the fourth on back-to-back 3s from Hudson VanAlfen.
Donovan Jones and Gage Jones extended the lead to 50-45 on baskets, but Eagle had two missed free throws that prevented it from extending its lead further.
That came back to bite the Mustangs as Jakobe Jones hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left, putting the Trojans ahead 52-51.
Gage Jones made one of two free throws to tie the game at 52. Karson Barber hit one of two free throws for Rigby with 13 seconds left and did so again with four seconds on the clock to give the Trojans a two-point lead, but a potential game winning shot didn’t fall for Eagle.
“We shoot a lot of free throws and we shot some free throws at the end and missed them,” said Pickett. “Credit to them, they made a big 3-pointer in the corner and we just didn’t covert at the end.”
Donovan Jones scored 19 points to lead Eagle, which will face Lake City in the consolation semifinal at noon today at Rocky Mountain High.