Today
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 1: No. 1 Lake City (22-1) vs. No. 8 Centennial (14-10), noon
Game 2: No. 4 Eagle (20-4) vs. No. 5 Rigby (16-8), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 3 Madison (18-5) vs. No. 6 Meridian (17-9), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Owyhee (21-3) vs. No. 7 Mountain View (15-9), 7 p.m.
Friday
At Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (loser out), noon
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Gamer 4 loser (loser out), 2 p.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At Columbia HS, Nampa
Consolation championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship game
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Record: 14-10
State seed: #8; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher
Coach: Josh Aipperspach, sixth season
Players to watch: SF Tyler Shipp, sr.; SG/SF Weston Johnson, sr.; SF Kyle Schabot, sr.; SG Kaden Christensen, sr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 4-5 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Relies on the 3-pointer, leading the 5A SIC in 3s per game (8.7) and 3-point percentage (36.5). … Four players average nine or more points per game, including Shipp (12.9), Johnson (10), Christensen (9.8) and Schabot (9). … Johnson led the 5A SIC in rebounds (8.5 per game) and was third in assists (4.3). … Shipp led the 5A SIC in blocks (2.5 per game) while shooting 47% behind the 3-point line. … Won two state titles (2003, 1995). … Played in four state championship games, the last in 2017, the last time it won a trophy.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #4; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Cody Pickett, second season
Players to watch: F Donovan Jones, sr.; F Landon White, jr.; G Gage Jones, sr.; G Tristan Fleming, sr.
Notes: At state for the fourth straight year. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … 4-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Won 11 in a row before finishing 3-2 in its last five games. … Donovan Jones leads the teams in points (13.4), rebounds (6.9) and steals (3.4). He’ll walk on and play football at Stanford as a tight end. … White (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds) and Gage Jones (10.3 ppg) give the Mustangs scoring balance. … Fleming led the 5A SIC in assists (5.2 per game) while averaging 1.7 ppg. … Never won a state title. … Reached the finals twice (2010, 2004). … Last won a trophy in 2010 (second). ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers. He underwent emergency heart surgery in January.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 22-1
State seed: #1; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Jim Winger, 23rd season (14th in second stint)
Players to watch: PG Kolton Mitchell, jr.; P Blake Buchanan, jr.; W Zach Johnson, jr.; W Nathan Hocking, jr.
Notes: No. 1 in the final state media poll … Last year’s runners-up are making their third trip to state … Mitchell, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, and Johnson are three-year starters … Mitchell (18.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 steals) has an offer from Idaho State. Buchanan (13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has offers from Idaho, Pepperdine, San Jose State, San Francisco and Utah Valley. Johnson (10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds) is being highly recruited in football. … Hocking (10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds) is a transfer from Ferris of Spokane. … Won at 5A state qualifiers Meridian and Eagle earlier this season, beat 4A state qualifiers Burley and Pocatello at a tournament at Owyhee, and won at 4A state qualifier Bishop Kelly. Also beat 4A District 1-2 champ Moscow twice. … Won its first 17 games before losing by five points at Lewiston, then avenged that loss with a 77-28 trouncing in the district title game … Never won a state title; reached finals twice (2002, 2021).
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 18-5
State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ
Coach: Shane Humphreys, first season
Players to watch: G Logan Crane, sr.; F Isaac Wilson, sr.; G Ike Sutton, so.; F Berrett Wilson, so.
Notes: Finished third at state last season. … At state for second straight season and fifth time in six years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … All five losses came against 4A or Utah teams (Bingham, Hillcrest (twice), Corner Canyon, Preston) … 3-0 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Four players average more than nine points per game, including Crane (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Sutton (11.4 ppg, 2.5 assists), Isaac Wilson (11.4 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) and Berrett Wilson (9.0 ppg, 5.0 rebounds) … Won eight state titles (1930, 1954, 1981, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2011) and last reached the finals in 2019.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 17-9
State seed: #6; Play-in game winner
Coach: Jeff Sanor, fifth season
Players to watch: G Austin Ramos, sr.; F Ethan Pearce, sr.; F Davis Thacker, sr.; G Ladu Kaden, sr.
Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for the third straight year. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won 12 of its last 15 games after a 5-5 start. … 3-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Thacker (6.2 ppg, 2.3 assists) is the only returning starter from last year’s title team. … Ramos is the leading scorer (11.1 ppg) while shooting 40.2% behind the 3-point line. … Standing at 6-7, Pearce (10.5 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks) is a threat all over the floor. … Won four state titles (2021, 1992, 1983, 1979). … Reached the finals six times.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 15-9
State seed: #7; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 17th season
Players to watch: W Nate Ojukwu, jr.; PG Bayler Perrin, sr.; G Dylan Logsdon, sr.; G Dyson Judd, jr.
Notes: At state for the sixth time in the past seven years, beating Timberline in triple overtime for a state berth. … Third-toughest defense in 5A (44.3 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Lowest-scoring team (52.9 ppg) at 5A tournament. … 2-6 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Ojukwu leads the team in points (12.5 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 per game) as an explosive 6-6 wing. He’s the only player scoring in double figures. … Perrin (9.8 ppg), Judd (5.9 ppg) and Logsdon (5.0 ppg) round out the top scoring threats. … Won and played in its only state championship game in 2011. That was also its last trophy.
OWYHEE STORM
Record: 21-3
State seed: #2; District 3 champ
Coach: Andy Harrington, first season
Players to watch: G Jack Payne, sr.; G Liam Campbell, so.; G Jackson Rasmussen, fr.; G Titus Bailey, jr.
Notes: First-year program. … Enters on a 17-game winning streak. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Payne (11.7 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 steals, 2.3 blocks) has verbally committed to Colorado State. … Campbell (18.0 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists) led the 5A SIC in scoring and has seven known D-I offers, including ones from USC and Washington State. … Second-toughest defense in 5A (43.6 ppg). … Second highest-scoring offense in 5A (63.5 ppg). … 7-1 vs. 5A state qualifiers, with the only loss coming in four overtimes at Eagle. … Won the first district championship and claimed the first state berth in school history. … Finished third in the top bracket at the Damien Classic in California in December. … Harrington led Middleton (4A) to its first state title since 1965 last season.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 16-8
State seed: #5, District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Justin Jones, 14th season
Players to watch: Sam Kunz, sr.; Karson Barber, sr.; Kobe Jones, jr.
Notes: At state for the fourth straight year. … The Trojans will face Eagle in the first round on Thursday. ... Both come off losses in their district tournaments with Rigby falling to rival Madison and then defeating Highland to earn the district's second seed. ... Eagle, No. 1 seed in the District 3 tournament, dropped a 71-49 game to Owyhee. ... The Trojans were not ranked in the final state media poll. ... Rigby defeated Eagle 65-61 in overtime in last year's consolation game. ... The Trojans last won a state title in 2015 in the 4A classification. Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015.