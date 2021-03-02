TODAY
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 1: Lake City (16-6) vs. Rocky Mountain (15-3), 11:30 a.m.
Game 2: Rigby (17-7) vs. Boise (7-6), 2 p.m.
Game 3: Meridian (17-1) vs. Mountain View (10-8), 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Madison (19-4) vs. Eagle (13-7), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
At Ridgevue High
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
At Ford Idaho Center
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Ridgevue High
Consolation Championship
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.
Third-Place Game
Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
State Championship
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
BOISE BRAVE
Record: 7-6
State seed: District III fourth-place finisher
Coach: Manny Varela, sixth season
Players to watch: G/F Jack Payne, jr.; G Whitt Miller, sr.; F Cooper Howell, sr.
Notes: Back at state after a two-year absence. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 2-5 before finishing 5-1. … Was the last public school in the state to play its first game on Jan. 19 after a delayed start and then a positive COVID-19 test in the program. … Miller (10.5 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists) has committed to College of Idaho. … Payne leads the team in points (13.4 ppg), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.9) while adding 2.8 assists. … Has not won a state tournament game or trophy since 1997, when it finished third. … Won five state titles, the last in 1986. … Last reached the finals in 1991.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 13-7
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Cody Pickett, first season
Players to watch: F Jason Janish, sr.; F Donovan Jones, jr.; PG Isaac Deedon, sr.
Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Janish leads the team in points (15.1 ppg) and rebounds (5.9). … Five players average six or more points per game. … Deedon (6.4 ppg) leads the 5A SIC in assists (6.4). … 3-5 vs. state qualifiers. … Picked to finish seventh in the 11-team SIC in a preseason coaches’ poll. ... Last won a state trophy and reached the finals in 2010. … Never won a state title but reached the finals in 2004 and 2010. … Pickett took over the Mustangs this year after leading their girls basketball team to a 137-48 record in seven seasons and its only state championship. ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 16-6
State seed: District I-II champ
Coach: Jim Winger, 22nd season
Players to watch: PG Kolton Mitchell, so.; W Jack Kiesbuy, sr.; W Zach Johnson, so.; P Blake Buchanan, so.
Notes: Qualified for state with three freshmen starters last year for first time since 2014, but ran into Austin Bolt and eventual champ Borah in the first round and went two-and-out … Buchanan transferred from Moscow after helping lead the Bears to the 4A title game as a freshman … Four sophomores and Kiesbuy started most of this season. The fourth sophomore, W Varick Meredith, suffered a wrist injury but is expected back for state … Ended Post Falls’ three-year reign as district champs … Lost to 5A qualifier Madison and 4A qualifier Middleton in December, and beat 4A qualifier Hillcrest as part of an Eastern Idaho road trip over the holidays. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title and reached its only finals in 2002. … Last state trophy was third place in 2014.
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District V-VI champ
Coach: Travis Schwab, fourth season
Players to watch: G Taden King, sr., F Eli Randall, sr., G Tyson Lerwill, G Logan Crane, jr.
Notes: Madison finished second in the conference behind upstart Thunder Ridge, but beat the Titans in the district championship game to earn a berth to the state tournament after missing last season … Taden King is the team’s top scoring threat, but the Bobcats win with their defense. They gave up 46.26 points per game, and held Rigby to just 34 points in their last rivalry meeting … The Bobcats did unleash a 3-point barrage on Thunder Ridge in the district final. It's a part of the game that Schwab said is improving. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2011. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 17-1
State seed: District III champ
Coach: Jeff Sanor, fourth season
Players to watch: F Brody Rowbury, sr.; G Joe Mpoyo, sr.; PG McKay Anderson, sr.
Notes: Wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the state media poll. … No. 1 scoring offense in 5A (65.2 ppg). … No. 2 scoring defense in 5A (44.3 ppg). … Back-to-back trips to state after a 13-year drought. … The 6-10 Rowbury leads the team in points (17.0 ppg), rebounds (8.9) and field-goal percentage (60.4%). … Mpoyo (16.9 ppg) gives the Warriors another scorer, and Anderson (10.0 ppg, 4.1 assists) runs the uptempo offense. … Only loss was a 52-50 loss to Rocky Mountain. … Won three state titles (1979, ‘83, ‘92). … Last reached the finals in 2001. … Last state trophy was a consolation title in 2006. … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2003. … Won its first district title since 2003 last week.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 10-8
State seed: District III third-place finisher
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 16th season
Players to watch: PG Noah White, sr.; W Tyler Clayton, sr.; W Drew Carter, sr.
Notes: Back at state for the fifth time in six years after going 6-16 and not qualifying last year. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Started 4-7 before winning six of its last seven games. … White leads the team in points (13.1 ppg), rebounds (4.8), assists (3.3) and steals (1.9). … Three more players average six or more points: Clayton (7.4 ppg), Carter (7.3 ppg) and Bayler Perrin (6.7 ppg). … Won its only state title, played in its only finals and brought home its last state tournament trophy in 2011. … Last won a first-round game in 2013.
RIGBY TROJANS
Record: 17-7
State seed: District V-VI runner-up
Coach: Justin Jones, 13th season
Players to watch: G Kaden DaBell, sr., G Karson Barber, jr., F Ethan Fox, sr.
Notes: Last year the Trojans entered the state tournament loaded with senior talent and were a favorite to challenge for the state title. A disappointing loss in the opening game ended that run. This year’s team won’t have that problem … Rigby has been under the radar most of the season as Madison and newcomer Thunder Ridge battled for conference supremacy … Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015 … This year’s team won five of its last seven games and defeated top-seeded Thunder Ridge in the district tournament to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed, as Kade DaBell had a breakout game with 18 points and Karson Barber scored 20. … Tied for fifth in the final state media poll. … Defending state consolation champ. … Won 10 state titles.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES
Record: 15-3
State seed: District 3 runner-up
Coach: Dane Roy, 10th season
Players to watch: G Blake Munk, sr.; F Drew Fielder, so.; G Cam Williams, sr.
Notes: At state for the ninth straight year despite returning zero starters from last year’s third-place finisher. … Owns the longest active state tournament appearance streak in 5A. … Won a state tournament trophy six years in a row. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won the SIC regular-season title. … Fielder leads the team in points (13 ppg) and rebounds (6.4). … Munk (11 ppg) leads the team in assists (4.0). … Won two state titles in 2017 and ‘18 under Roy. … Roy is the son of Emery Roy, who won nine state championships, the most for any boys or girls basketball coach in Idaho history. Emery Roy is an assistant. … Dane Roy will step down after the season to become the athletic director at Owyhee High, the newest school in West Ada.