EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 16-9
State seed: #5; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher
Coach: Cody Pickett, third season
Players to watch: G Landon White, sr.; F Sawyr Hansen, sr.; PG Russell Gibson, jr.
Notes: At state for fourth straight year. … Went two-and-out last season. … Last made the semifinals in 2020. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 2-6 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Second-highest scoring offense in 5A (65.6 ppg). … White averages a double-double (19.5 point, 10.7 rebounds). … Hansen (11.7 ppg) and Gibson (10.4 ppg, 6.1 assists) give the Mustangs three players averaging 10 or more points. … Never won a state title. … Reached the finals twice (2010, 2004). … Last won a trophy in 2010 (second). ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers.
HIGHLAND RAMS
Record: 14-12
State seed: #8; Play-in winner
Coach: Matt Stucki, first season
Players to watch: G Rhidge Barela, jr.; F Jayden Wright, sr., F Garrett Campbell, sr.
Notes: In Stucki’s first season, team is making first state appearance since 2016. … Beat Centennial in play-in game. … Leading scorers are Jayden Wright (15.8 ppg), Garrett Campbell (9.5 ppg) and Rhidge Barela (9.0 ppg). ... Seeking first state championship since 2016, the last year of former coach Chris Frost’s tenure. … Unranked in final media poll.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 23-0
State seed: #1; District 1-2 champ
Coach: Jim Winger, 24th season at Lake City
Players to watch: P Blake Buchanan, sr.; PG Kolton Mitchell, sr.; W Nathan Hocking, sr.; W/P Zach Johnson, sr.
Notes: Entered state with one loss and was the No. 1 seed last year, but was upset by No. 8 Centennial in the first round, then lost to Madison in the consolation finals. … Fourth straight trip to state — went 0-2 in 2020, and lost to Meridian in the 2021 title game. … Buchanan (15 ppg, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks) has signed with Virginia. He was selected to play for the USA in the Nike Hoop Summit on April 8 in Portland. … Mitchell (18.8 ppg, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3 steals) is the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,573) and has signed with Idaho State. … Hocking (12.0 ppg) has signed with NAIA Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz. … Johnson (7.2 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) has signed to play football at Idaho. … Is winning its games by an average of 30.6 points. … Mitchell and Johnson are four-year starters. … No. 1 in the final media poll. … Never won a state title. … Reached finals twice (2021, 2002).
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 18-6
State seed: #4; District 5-6 champ
Coach: Shane Humphreys, second season
Players to watch: Nash Humpherys, so.; Chase Crane, jr.; Berrett Wilson, jr.
Notes: The Bobcats have a relatively young roster after losing six seniors off of last year’s state consolation winning team. ... The team's strength continues to be its team-oriented defense which ranks fourth in 5A at 49.5 points per game allowed. ... Won 15 straight games since a loss to Hillcrest on Jan. 3. ... Knocked off rival Rigby twice and ended winning streaks of 4A powers Hillcrest and Pocatello. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2011. … Played in 16 state championship games, the last in 2019.
MERIDIAN WARRIORS
Record: 14-11
State seed: #7; Play-in winner
Coach: Jeff Sanor, sixth season
Players to watch: G Ryan Baker, jr.; G Josh Christensen, sr.; F TJ Sanor, so.; G Max Gwilliam, sr.
Notes: At state for fourth year in a row after falling in the third-place game last year. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 3-5 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Started 3-6 before winning 11 of its final 16 games. … Allowing 64.0 points per game, the most among all 5A teams. … Balanced attack with Baker (13.0 ppg), Christensen (10.7 ppg), Sanor (9.7 ppg) and Gwilliam (7.3 ppg) all taking turns carrying the load. … Senior forward Nate Reynolds has signed to play football at Idaho State. … Won four state titles (2021, 1992, 1983, 1979). … Reached the finals six times.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
Record: 19-5
State seed: #3; District 3 runner-up
Coach: Jon Nettleton, 18th season
Players to watch: PG Logan Haustveit, fr.; W Dyson Judd, sr.; W Dawson Wahl, sr.; G/PG Owen McBride, jr.
Notes: At state for the third straight year and for the seventh time in the past eight years. … No. 3 in final state media poll. … Started 2-3 before winning 14 in a row and 17 of its last 19. … Went 4-0 at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. … 4-3 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Haustveit (16.4 ppg, 3.4 assists, 2.5 steals) has emerged as its top player as a freshman. … Judd (11.2 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists) is the only returning starter from a year ago. … Five players average seven or more points per game. … Hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2019. … Last made the semifinals in 2013. … Won and played in its only state championship game in 2011. That was also its last trophy.
OWYHEE STORM
Record: 19-5
State seed: #2; District 3 champ
Coach: Andy Harrington, second season
Players to watch: G Liam Campbell, jr.; G Jackson Rasmussen, so.; F Reece Sasser-Gunson, sr.; G Jayce Allen, so.
Notes: Defending state champ that won a title in its first season. … Lost just one senior who regularly played off last year’s team. … No. 2 in final state media poll. … Back-to-back district champ. … Won 10 games in a row. Last loss was to Florida’s Montverde Academy, the No. 1 team in the country, according to ESPN. … Only lost two games against Idaho opponents (Lake City, Mountain View). … 6-2 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Third-highest scoring offense in 5A (65.5 ppg). … Campbell (20.2 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists) is a returning first-team All-Idaho selection and a four-star recruit with nine Division-I offers, according to 247 Sports. … Rasmussen (10.5 ppg, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks) has an offer from Washington State. … Six players average five or more points per game. … Harrington has won two state titles in a row between Owyhee and Middleton in 2021.
TIMBERLINE WOLVES
Record: 17-8
State seed: #6; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher
Coach: Travis Noble, fifth season
Players to watch: SG/PG Alex Ko, so.; G/F Jachin Mertes, sr.; C AJ LaBeau, sr.; PG Blake Kiesau, sr.
Notes: Back at state after a two-year absence. … Unranked in final state media poll. … 3-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Went 11-0 at home and 6-8 in all other games. … Third-toughest defense in 5A (46.9 ppg). … Fourth-lowest scoring offense in 5A (50.3 ppg), and the lowest among 5A state qualifiers. … Won nine of its last 12 games. … The 7-foot LaBeau (9.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds) is committed to a preferred walk-on spot at Washington State. … Ko (12.4 ppg) and Mertes (11.3 ppg) give Timberline two options averaging double figures. … Never won a state title. … Played in its only championship game in 2000. … Last won a state tournament game and a trophy in 2012, when it finished third.