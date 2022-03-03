MERIDIAN — Vallivue coach Mario Betancourt summed it up well.
“He’s the real deal.’’
The Falcons coach was referring to Hillcrest Knights sophomore Isaac Davis who helped lead his top-seeded team to a decisive 68-40 victory over Vallivue in a first-round game at the 4A state tournament at Rocky Mountain High School on Thursday.
“Their big man down on the block. Holy cow, he knows how to play the game,’’ Betancourt said of the 6-foot-6 Davis, who finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. “You know you’re kind of stuck, if you back into a zone against him, you open it up for their shooters, and they can shoot it.’’
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin first brought Davis to the state finals last year as a “raw’’ freshman. Times change.
“What do you think of him? Yes, he’s come such a long way,’’ said the seventh-year coach, whose team takes on defending champion Middleton in today’s noon semifinal at the Ford Idaho Center. “He’s such a force for us inside and makes all of us so much better. He’s a very special kid.’’
Winners of 22 straight, the 23-2 Knights were impressive from the start, jumping out to an 18-8 first lead and 33-17 at the break, while shooting 55% from the line with just two turnovers.
Davis had 10 of his points in the first half, including a pair of back-to-back dunks on a breakaway and a nifty lob from Cooper Kessler.
“No, I wasn’t worried. We’ve been here three years in a row, so we know what to expect,’’ Austin said. “I think we handled it really well today.
“I think we did a real good job today. I’d probably give us an A-minus. We could have got the ball inside a little better but overall, I’m very happy with the way we played today.’’
The Knights' sticky man-to-man gave the Falcons, who take on Bishop Kelly in a District III finals rematch today, fits all night, particularly with Davis manning the paint
“There’s a reason he plays on one of the best club teams in Utah, in Salt Lake,’’ said Betancourt, whose team was held to 36% shooting against the aggressive Knights pressure. “We wanted to try and take it to him, trying to get him into foul trouble, but he’s very smart. He’s a very gifted athlete, and he’s smart. That’s a good combination.’’
The Knights’ long-range offense was led by Kessler who finished with 19 points, including the first 10 points out of the halftime break. Jase Austin added 10 more for the Knights.
Jacob Martinez was the Falcons’ lone scorer in double figures with 12 points.