NAMPA — “CHAMPS’’.
It sounds as good as they’ve always dreamt.
The Middleton Vikings earned their lifelong nickname of "Champs" on Saturday after their gritty 47-45 victory over Preston in the 4A State Championship game.
“It feels awesome,’’ Vikings coach Andy Harrington said after his 23-4 Vikings ended a 57-year title drought with the victory. “These guys worked so hard. The group is a special, special group. They just worked so hard.’’
“Oh man, that sounds great,’’ senior Merit Foote said after finishing with eight points. “Champs, we’ve dreamed about this since we were little kids.
“This year it started with the coaches telling us about 1965, always bringing it up. This just feels so awesome. I can’t describe it.’’
In capturing the initial 4A state championship and the school’s first top trophy since an A3 trophy in 1965, the top-ranked Vikings beat the No. 2- and No. 3-rated teams, as well as the defending champion Indians of Preston, who ended the Vikings’ title hopes last season. Something not forgotten by the Vikings.
“Last year was rough. We owed them,’’ said Middleton post Tyler Maderis, who all but guaranteed Saturday’s victory after Friday’s semifinal win over Hillcrest. “They got us and it hurt but we got’em this year. I knew we could do it.
“Champs, that’s just crazy. We’ve been dreaming about it since we were kids and we did it, but I don’t think it’s hit me yet.’’
The two teams went at it throughout the first half with Preston hanging to a 17-15 advantage after one period and 23-20 at the half. As well as the two teams played defense prior to half, the second half was even better, according to both coaches.
“Yes, I think the defense was the difference in the second half,’’ said Preston coach Tyler Jones, who saw his team in the final for the sixth straight season, winning four of those. “They do such a good job getting up in your face. We got into a little foul trouble with our bigs battling Maderis.
“We kept it close with our defense, but they’re such a good team. They are just so balanced throughout.’’
“You know, I think just two teams scored over 50 points on us over the last 15 or so games. We take pride in that,’’ said Harrington, whose Vikings held the Indians to 32% shooting (14 of 43), including 30% in the second half. “You know we go 9 or 10 guys deep so we can really get after you. I really thought they had some tired legs in the second half.’’
Leading 35-34 heading into the final eight minutes of the season, that defense ignited an 8-2 Middleton run, the offense led by Medaris, who had 43 points in the first two games at state before leading the balanced attack with 12 points and six rebounds.
Maderis had six of Middleton’s final 10 points, four of those from the foul line where the Vikings enjoyed a huge advantage over Preston, which only converted 9 of 18 at the line in the second half.
But it wasn’t until Owen Graviet’s layin after breaking the Preston press, giving the Vikings a 47-42 lead, that the large and loud Middleton faithful could celebrate after Preston’s desperation 3-pointer banked in for the final score.
“We noticed the banners when we were hired, the girls had three or four and we knew the talent was always here,’’ said Harrington, who is leaving Middleton for the same position at Owyhee High, which opens next year. “And these guys bought into our system. I love them.
“This couldn’t be a better way of going out.’’
As champs.
BISHOP KELLY 51, HILLCREST 49: The Knights captured third place in the win over the Knights.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 15 points and Tommy Hunter added 13.